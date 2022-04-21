Historical Society luncheon
SEBRING — Saturday, April 23, at noon, the Sebring Historical Society will host their quarterly luncheon meeting at noon at the Jack Stroup Civic Center on Lakeview Drive. The Sebring High School Jazz Band directed by Anthony Juliano will be featured entertainment. Juliano will also speak about the Gustat Era of music in Sebring. The public is invited. Bring a covered dish to share or a contribution of $5 will be accepted.
Bluegrass & blueberry festival
AVON PARK — On Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 11th Annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival will be held at Donaldson Park, 109 E. Main St. Live bluegrass music by “Highway 41 South” will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. BBQ chicken dinners available. Fresh blueberries will be on sale, as well as various blueberry products including blueberry lemonade and desserts. There will be original arts and crafts vendors. For more information, visit our website at avonparkrotaryblueberryfestival.com.
Lakesharks Phlocking for RCMA
SEBRING — Sunday, April 24 from 3-6 p.m., we will meet at the Caddy Shack Bar & Grill at 3122 Golfview Road. Jesse Ray Stout will join us again with special guest — his pup pal “Miss Maggie May.” Music, great food and drink, a members only drawing and a 50/50 raffle. We will be collecting for RCMA. They need diapers sizes 4,5,6,7, Unscented wipes, pull-up training pants for boys and girls size 4 & 5, construction paper in assorted colors, balls, puzzles, dot-a-dot markers, underwear, socks, shoes for boys and girls sizes 3, 4, 5, 7. This event is open to the public so please invite your friends.
Florida’s Female Pioneers lecture
AVON PARK — On Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. Dr. Peggy Macdonald, a public historian and adjunct professor at Stetson University and Indian River State College, and a native Floridian, will present Florida’s Female Pioneers. She will discuss some of the women who have shaped Florida including Dr. Esther Hill Hawks, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Betty Mae Tiger Jumper. Location is the Community Center at 310 W. Main St. Event is sponsored by the Historical Society of Avon Park, the Highlands County NAACP and the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
Butterfly & Pollinators Club to meet
SEBRING — Tuesday, April 26 at 2 p.m., the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will meet at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). The topic of discussion will be Sulpher butterflies. Everyone is welcome.
Franklin Locks luncheon cruise
CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER — On May 7, the Sebring Historical Society will host a four and a half-hour cruise on the River, passing under the historic Tice Railroad Bridge built in 1903 on the way to the W.P. Franklin Locks that control the waters of Lake Okeechobee. You will see how the locks work, the wildlife, manatees, eagles, tropical growth and beautiful homes — all from two indoor, climate-controlled decks with large windows or from the open third deck of the ship. Cost for members is $135; for non-members, $150. Cost includes bus transportation, cruise, lunch and gratuity. Deadline for purchase of tickets is Friday, April 29, at the Archives. On day of cruise, meet at 8 a.m. at the Weigle House. For questions, call 863-471-2522.
Kentucky Derby Day fundraiser
SEBRING — On Saturday, May 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., a dinner is planned by the Highlands County Democratic Party with activities including watching Kentucky Derbies (present and past), Derby hat contest, table horse races, live music, silent auction and more. Attire is Derby Best cocktail attire, with hats and/or optional fascinators! Cost is $40 per person, with proceeds to benefit the Highlands Democratic Party and to collect non-perishable foods for Church food bank. Location is Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Rd). Tickets may be purchased on-line at EventBrite.com or call Kathy Helmer at 973-342-9141, Karen Emery at 419-699-7558, or Democratic Headquarters at 863-385-8601 (Mon-Fri 12 to 4 p.m.).
Masons hold BBQ lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch on Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (come early) for $12 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and beverage. The dining room is open, and take out is available also. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Community Conversation-Mental Health
SEBRING — On Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m., Emmanuel United Church of Christ is hosting a Community Conversation on Mental Health in Rural Communities. Guest speaker is Araceli Gomez, from Brain and Wellness, located in Avon Park. Araceli is a licensed social worker who provides counseling to people. Location is the church, at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
Highlands Concert Band rehearsals
SEBRING — The Highlands County Concert Band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.