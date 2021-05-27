On Wednesday evening, May 19, hundreds of people in the Lake Placid community honored the lives of three young adults – Cope Brewer, Austin Edwards and Lindsay Sapp – at a food truck rally in the Journal Plaza on Main Avenue. The three friends lost their lives earlier this month tragically in a car crash. The rally was a fundraiser to help with expenses for the Brewer, Edwards and Sapp families.
The event was organized by the owners of Morty & Edna’s, Ellie and Joey Acevedo. Ellie was thrilled about the turnout of the event and the volunteers who came to support the event. “I was beside myself, people who don’t even work with me volunteered to help,” she said.
The restaurant was so busy, Ellie said, they did as much business in three hours on Wednesday during the event than they would normally do on a full Saturday.
“We haven’t been that busy since opening day of the Caladium Festival,” Ellie said. “The vibe was amazing. We were super happy that we could help the families, whether the money goes to expenses or for them to get away.”
Many people came out not only to support the family of these young people but also to have a nice time out of the house. Resident Carol Ruano said that she was there to show support for the community.
“It’s all about family,” she stated, “that’s why we live here.”
Many people shared her outlook on the event. The common thread was to gather as one and give the families the support.
In addition to the seating area in the Journal Plaza, people took to the lawn to sit on blankets and in lawn chairs. The weather was perfect and there was a beautiful breeze. Everyone in attendance seemed to enjoy the outdoor setting.
As patrons dined, there was a variety of family-friendly music being played by DJ Benjamin Rose. Rose helped to create a friendly atmosphere by trying to encourage audience participation, such as having hula hoop contests and playing line dances, such as DJ Casper’s “Cha Cha Slide.”
Rose was dedicated to donating to the cause and helping the family. He put a giant jar out by his booth and donated everything he was given.
“I personally donated all of my time and services,” he said.
Rose went on to say that the event just shows how tight-knit a community Highlands County is.
“When something happens, this community really comes together,” he said.
Rose travels as a DJ with his entertainment business GNr Entertainment, and only moved to Lake Placid eight years ago with his family. He says that he loves seeing how much the town has changed and grown in such a short time and believes that it is because of the community aspect.
“I wish the best for the families and my heart breaks for them, but we’re here for them,” he said.
There were many food trucks that came to support the restaurant serving many kinds of food. This includes Devil Dogs, Rocking JS Coffee Company, El Ranchito Tacos, Sue Pig BBQ, Secret Gardens Winery and Farms, and Snow Storm’s shaved ice. The Wet Dog Brewery and The Blueberry Patch both stayed open during the event as well helping to bring business.
Shelby Varchmin and Adele Smith claimed a spot on the lawn and dined watching others. Varchmin said she heard about the rally and invited her friends for a girls’ night and was glad the funds were going to a great cause.