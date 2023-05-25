Three clubs and a school joined efforts to tackle the needs of homeless children in Highlands County by collecting shoes and personal hygiene items.

During the Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring’s meeting at 3 Gens Grill in Avon Park on Tuesday, May 16, hundreds of children’s shoes and personal care items were brought in to donate to Highlands County School District. Noelia Martinez, Students in Transition Resource Assistant with The School Board of Highlands County in Sebring, reported last month to the club that there are more than 400 families in the county who have been identified as homeless. That does not include those who are not documented.

Recommended for you