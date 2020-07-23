As the world so-ever evolves and humans try to reduce their carbon footprint, being “green” has exploded. Recycling, re-using, being zero-waste and composting are some of the many great ways in living sustainably.
In November of 2019, I wrote an article on recycling and learned that not only are 25% of recycled goods contaminated by food, but that Americans waste 30-40 percent of the food supply. And that was just what the U.S Department of Agriculture estimated in 2010.
In fact, America is one of the leading countries in food waste, despite being a high-income country. According to Barilla Center’s Food Sustainability Center of 2018, “With 0.8% of food production lost post-harvest, food loss is relatively low compared to other high income countries, and the country’s policy response is also relatively strong. However, annual food wasted per head in the US, at 95.1kg, is the highest of all countries included in the FSI. In sustainable agriculture, the US’s performance is below average (22nd out of 35)”.
And stated on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website’’s Food Loss and Waste Section, “Wasted food is the single largest category of material placed in municipal landfills and represents nourishment that could have helped feed families in need.”
In efforts to improve education on reducing food loss and waste, three agencies (USDA, EPA, FPA) signed a joint agency formal agreement back in October of 2018, called “Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative.” The actions of this initiative include; research, community investments, voluntary programs and policy discussions, and public-private partnerships. One of the many ways to reduce food waste and is a method that has been around for thousands of years is composting, and horticulturist David Austin helps break down the information.
David Austin is a Horticulture Agent for the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agriculture Science in Highlands County. For those asking, a horticulturist is an expert in garden cultivation and management. Austin’s job is to help residents of Highlands County with any of their cultivation needs, and with 35 years of experience, he has a lot to teach.
Before we get to the goods, let’s have a brief history lesson on compositing. The origins on composting date pack to the Stone Age, but some of the first “written” references were inscribed on clay tablets during King Sargon’s reign in Mesopotamia (2300 B.C). Fast forward to the New World, historians have record that in 1621, Squanto (Native American of the Patuxet tribe), who was a guide to pilgrims, showed them how to use parts of fish to further enrich the soil for crops. However, America’s first composter was none other than President George Washington, who instructed “farm workers” to take all the trash and toss it into the Stercorary (a dung repository expressly designed for composting).
Composting by definition is taking organic material that has decomposed (compost) to produce a soil conditioner. It’s rich in nutrients.
Austin explains that it’s composed of brown and green materials, “Brown material comes mostly from your yard and includes leaves, stems, even paper towels and cardboard. This supplies the carbon to the pile. We also use green materials, which could be grass clippings, vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, egg shells, even weeds from your garden…greens add nitrogen and other nutrients to the pile, which drives the microbes breaking down the material.”
In modern times, there are many different ways to compost, the most conventional consists of wooden pallets or starting a three foot pile on the floor outdoors and adding the organic materials on top. Austin opts for a counter-top container that uses kitchen scraps, specifically made for composting material.
“There are lots of ways to do it and lots of kinds to purchase, you can check that out on the internet” Austin said. “Composting can be done in a small area. In these situations you’d probably want to purchase a composter made for the indoors or one with a container that the materials are sealed in.”
Composting specific containers range from an array of prices, depending on what someone is looking for and their budget. Indoor containers range from as little as $8 to over $200, they even have indoor compost bins that use worms to help break down scraps (a great way to teach kids about composting). Don’t want to purchase a bin? Well, one could easily be built with mostly common household materials and Better Homes & Gardens has an article called “How to Make Your Own Indoor Composting Bin” its a pretty inexpensive simple guide to get started.
If deciding on composting outside, its relatively easy to get going, gather your brown and green material, Austin suggests ratios of 25-30 parts carbon to 1 part nitrogen.
“Composting requires you mix the contents up occasionally, the idea of having a big pile will help heat buildup inside the pile and break down the components, to have a a nice organic type of soil,” he said. “Without that heat it will take a while for the compost to form.”
It’s important watering it once in a while and keeping it covered to help achieve that heat. When composting indoors, add food scraps as you get them and make sure you mix the materials once a week, as well as adding dirt. You should know the compost is ready for use, once it’s been broken down to a dark soil substance, the finished product can vary in time. If one is composting indoors some sources say it can take between a few months to even over a year (depending on the engagement, size and materials of your compost) and outdoor composting can take around the same time, some cases can take a couple of years.
Be sure to do additional research on what materials can be used in composting, what will take longer to break down and which materials to avoid all together. For example, fast rotting materials include; fresh leaves, fruit peel, vegetable trimming, flower heads and grass clippings. Some of the materials that take more than six months include cardboard, wood shavings and certain twigs.
Materials you should avoid include; most animal product and dairy, inorganic materials, grease, diseased plants, pet waste, and yard trimmings that have been treated with chemical pesticides. Now that the compost has reached its last stage, what can it be used for and where? Its enriched soil makes it great for gardening.
“Compost can be used in potted plants, landscaping or sod areas” said Austin. There are also great benefits, on EPA’s website, “Composting at Home” it lists that it reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, reduces methane emissions from landfills and lowers one’s carbon footprint. Once perceived as an old method for farmers, is now turned modern and can be used nearly anywhere as one small step towards a cleaner and greener world.