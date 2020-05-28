Another service has reopened at the Highlands County public libraries — during certain hours, people can now come inside to use the computers.
Computers will be available this Thursday (May 28), next Wednesday (June 3) and next Thursday (June 4) from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, Sebring Public Library and Lake Placid Memorial Library.
The computers automatically turn off at 5:15 p.m., so make sure to allow enough time if you’re coming later in the day.
Computer stations will be available for 45 minutes per person. No time extensions will be allowed if others are waiting for computers.
For safety, the libraries will be limiting the amount of people allowed inside at one time, and is recommending that everyone wear face coverings.
CDC-recommended social distancing will also be required. For information about CDC safety recommendations, visit cdc.gov.
If no computers are available when you get to the library, you will need to make a reservation and wait either in your vehicle or at one of the social distancing lines marked on the sidewalk until the time printed on your reservation slip. Reservations need to be made in-person.
Library staff will sanitize each computer station between users.
If you will be printing anything, bring small denominations of money — $5 bills or smaller — since staff members are not allowed to handle money at this time.
Restrooms will be available during computer usage times, but water fountains will not be available. You can bring your own water bottle with a lid, but food and other beverages are not allowed at the computers.
Remember that other areas of the libraries will not be open for browsing or usage.
Other services
If you want to check out new items or return ones that you already have, you will need to come on Friday or Saturday.
Curbside service, when you can park and call the library to check out items, is available Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Walk-up service, when you can call ahead and pick up your items from a cart outside the door, is available Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
And the outside book drops are open starting each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. through Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Call 863-402-6716 if you have any questions or would like more information.
You can also call if you do not have a library card and would like one.
For the most up-to-date information about library services, visit the libraries’ website, myhlc.org, or follow the “Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, Government” Facebook page, facebook.com/Highlandsfl.gov.