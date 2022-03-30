Next week, your local library joins libraries in schools, institutions and communities across the country in celebrating the dynamic changes that are happening in today’s libraries. Established in 1958 by the American Library Association (ALA), April 3-9 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the changing role of libraries, librarians and library workers.
The theme for this year is “Connect With Your Library” and multiple Emmy-nominated and Spirit Award-winning actress, comedian and legendary Saturday Night Live cast member Molly Shannon will help us celebrate as honorary chair.
The majority of library staff agree that one of the most important ways people connect with libraries is via free access to computers and the internet. Public library computers are used by those looking for a job, seeking a degree, accessing government resources, keeping in touch with family and friends, planning community events, filing taxes, making travel plans, dealing with business expenses, checking email, or just destressing, among other things. At your Lake Placid branch alone, there are near a thousand computer sessions every month. This isn’t counting the use of free WiFi available to both library members and guests using their own devices or the hotspots available for checkout to library members unable to obtain internet access at home.
Your library cooperative also offers a plethora of free online resources, such as e-books, e-audiobooks, self-paced classes, test prep, book clubs, coloring pages, genealogy and academic databases, and many others. You can connect with these at your library’s website at www.myhlc.org.
Libraries are certainly key in bridging the digital divide, and not only that but gaps of all kinds. According to the director of MIT Media Lab’s Learning initiative, Philipp Schmidt, “Libraries are the last safe, free, truly public space where people from all walks of life may encounter each other.” As community hubs, libraries provide secure, welcoming spaces for residents and travelers alike to relax, connect with other people, and pursue their individual interests.
Programs are another source of connection at your library. Each of your branches currently offer different Storytime and STEAM activities for children as well as virtual book clubs. Of course, we can’t forget the annual Summer Reading Program, providing an incentive for children to read during those critical months they are away from school in order to avoid backsliding. Children who read four or five books during their vacation are that much more likely to remember everything for the new school year. Let’s not forget that in today’s society, reading is a necessity and not a luxury. Those who start young end up with better communication skills (and resumes) not to mention the imagination and creativity born from traversing a hundred worlds, facing all manner of beasts, and learning innumerable life lessons.
Libraries are a positive, equalizing force that aim to meet the needs of people and communities all around the world through connecting them to resources, materials and most importantly, each other.
You can join in the celebration next week by paying your local library a visit or sharing the connections you’ve made using #MyLibrary on Instagram, Twitter, or the I Love Libraries Facebook page. You can visit your local library at www.myhlc.org or follow us on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners page, too.