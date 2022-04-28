NEW YORK — Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby Cadabby are utterly transformed in a new “Sesame Street” show. You might even say they’re Transformers.
The trio of furry monsters wear cool metal suits bursting with gizmos and soar through the air in their new CGI-animated show “Mecha Builders,” adding some science and technology lessons along with their adventures.
“These are characters that are beloved and that our audience loves. So it’s just like expanding on these characters and who they can become,” says Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice president of creative and production at Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street.”
Each 11-minute episode begins with a problem — a runaway train, a hurtling Earth-bound asteroid, a melting ice slide, a broken movie screen or a wayward boulder — and the trio try a series of fixes, refining their ideas until they find an answer. The lesson is to always plan, test and solve.
The Mecha Builders’ motto is repeated in every episode: “First we planned it. We thought about ways to solve the problem,” says Abby. Elmo soon takes it: “Then we tested it. We tried different ideas and didn’t give up.” Finally, Cookie Monster finishes it off: “Then we solved it. We found a solution and saved the day.”
The show is part of a new content partnership between WarnerMedia Kids & Family and Sesame Workshop and is set to debut on HBO Max and Cartoon Network in early May. The first episode — “They Sent Us a Pie” — premiered on “Sesame Street’s” YouTube channel on Tuesday.