SEBRING — The Aktion Club of Highlands County hosted the “Tasty Trends Cooking School” event on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Bert Harris Agri Center. The guest Chef was Amy Freeze who presented her version of ‘downsized dining’ to a sellout crowd.
Freeze is a seven-time World Food Championship Competitor and a four-time World Finalist. She and her ‘Gourmet Everyday’ has appeared on the Food Network, Fox and Daytime.
“Downsized dining is for those empty nesters who are used to cooking large amounts for their families. These tips are for two or three people. I’ll be demonstrating three entrees and one dessert.”
The Aktion Club is a civic club of about 60 adults with disabilities sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. This fundraiser will help people with disabilities who are in desperate need of assistance to maintain their homes and keep their independence.
“Ticket sales have been great! We sold out and have 71 people attending,” said Cindy Marshall, Aktion Club Advisor. “Our club is so excited. Four of our members, Alex, Beth, Jack and Angie, are serving the chef’s food samples to participants.”
All attendees received a recipe book with all of Freeze’s demonstration recipes as well as those for all the entries in the ‘Sweet Sensation Showdown.’ Freeze demonstrated how to make Chicken Rosamarino stir fry, Pasta Rags with Turkey Sausage, Southwestern Sausage Frittata and Apple Cobbler.
She offered some interesting cooking tips, like using real half and half in cooking instead of the fat-free version. The fat-free has corn syrup which has a lot of sugar.
Use grated Parmesan cheese as it will thicken a sauce and adds seasoning, so less salt is needed. Add nutmeg to your cream sauce as it a warming spice. Chipotle powder is not hot; it is what gives barbecue chips their taste.
“You can make your own chipotle sauce with sour cream, mayonnaise and chipotle powder. Just season to taste,” said Freeze, who offered tasting samples.
There were 14 local bakers vying for the ‘Sweet Sensation Showdown’ dessert competition (sponsored by Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center). The winner received an Air Over Fryer 7-in-1 and a trophy. The desserts will be auctioned off later to benefit the club.
The entries were judged by Freeze along with Roseann Kiefer and Bonnie Kesselring, with Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. “The technique used was EAT which stands for Execution (is it frosted properly, are the layers even), Appearance (does it look good enough to eat) and Taste (are the flavors blended correctly, does it taste good).”
The winners were (third place) Nancy Fisk (Old Fashioned Buttery Peanut Brittle), (second place) Shelly Bradshaw (Orange Cupcakes) and (first place) Christina Carrington (CC’s Tropical Pineapple and Coconut Cake).
“Our hope is that we can raise enough money to assist a young man with cerebral palsy who needs his air conditioning and heating system repaired in his trailer. This club does a lot of good deeds in our community,” said Marshall.
“You can always learn something new in cooking,” said Freeze. “My granny, who is 91, is still teaching me.”