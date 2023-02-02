SEBRING — A seminar honoring one of Corvette’s earliest racing prototypes, the Corvette SR-2, will be held this year at the Gallery of Legends racecar display in the Seven-Sebring Raceway Hotel Ballroom at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17.
Entry to the hotel will be through the Midway gate at the Raceway. There is no charge to attend and the event is open to all fans with race credentials. Seating is limited, so we suggest that you arrive early.
Corvette expert and former Chevrolet engineer Bill Tower will lead the seminar that will include a number of special guests. Previous guests have included Roger Penske, Ron Fellows, Hurley Haywood and David Hobbs, among others.
The main topic of discussion will be the Bill Mitchell SR-2 that raced at Sebring in 1957. The car will be on display in the ballroom. The SR-2 prototypes were used by Chevrolet engineers to show the capability the Corvette platform could have in racing only for the program to be shut down by the AMA racing ban.