The Cottage Market of Sebring, a food and artisan market, opened Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1960 Lakeview Drive, across from Highlands Art League’s ‘Village Where Art Lives’ at the Allen Altvater Cultural Center in downtown Sebring.
Vendors offered a wide variety of items from baked goods and kettle corn to fresh salsa, vegetables, honey and more. The farmers market will continue to be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays.
Andre Corsbie and Atama Dindyal are operating the Cottage Market, which is similar to the Farmers Market that operated on Saturdays on North Ridgewood Drive.
Corsbie sold his last container of salsa soon after the opening of the market.
He also makes fresh juices, but doesn’t sell them at the market.
“We take orders, they are made every Sunday and delivered fresh,” Corsbie said.
This week the juice pack has beets, cucumber, orange, apple and a lime to help cut and balance the beet flavor, he noted.
Dindyal had hibiscus and jasmine teas for sale.
She noted that they have done business with the vendors at the market before, like Trinity Ranch Custom Beef.
“Every vendor here we have worked with inside the community and now we are bringing them to the market,” Dindyal said. “So everybody is a startup and we are all businesses inside the local community that take our time to come out and do all of this here.
“I am very grateful that everybody is just here to work, live and play right here in downtown Sebring,” Dindyal said.
This was the first time that Judy Rich, of Sebring, had participated as a vendor in any market. She owns Watzup Doc Artisan Creations that sells fresh herbs, hot peppers, jelly’s, wood artisan craftsmanship and home decor. She assisted one customer, Mary Beth Ford, of Lorida, in finding the perfect decorative piece for her home.
Peyton Todd, owner of Chubby Pops and also Chubby Wubby’s Hot Dog Emporium, stirred up a fresh batch of kettle corn while her worker Karlin Martin bagged it for the customers.
Jesse Kozel and Ginger Huston, who just moved from Bradenton to Sebring, came to check out the market. They found some fresh baked goods at Tiger’s Baked Goods, owned by Willeene Betts of Sebring.
“We just moved here and were looking for a local farmers market,” Kozel said.
Erika Ford, of Bonita Springs, tasted some gourmet boiled peanuts with a hint of garlic from Hendricks Sak O’Nutz. They sold gourmet green boiled peanuts, baked goods and fresh vegetables.
Anyone who receives SNAP/EBT benefits can shop at The Cottage Market to get Fresh Access Bucks. For every dollar spent in SNAP/EBT up to $40 per market day, customers will receive a dollar for dollar match in Fresh Access Bucks from vendors who are eligible to accept them. Fresh Access Bucks can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from vendors. Make sure to check in at the main booth before shopping.
