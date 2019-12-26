It takes a little bit of living to really write a great country song.
That’s been the driving force behind the decades-long career of country music veteran Gene Watson, “The Singer’s Singer”.
Since 1962, Watson has been singing about life, love, heartache and more − and to this day in the same vocal key.
On Jan. 10, 2020, Watson is bringing his catalog of 75 charted titles, 23 top-10 hits and six No. 1 records, including classics like “Farewell Party”, “Fourteen Carat Mind” and “Love in the Hot Afternoon” to the Genesis Center, First Presbyterian in Lake Placid.
“We have a lot of songs that people request,” Watson said, “but it’s kind of hard for us to sneak any new ones in there. People come to hear all the hits and I can’t do them all but we do our best.”
Country music has changed over the years, but Watson sticks to his guns when it comes to making music in the genre.
“When I pick material and I’ve been this way my whole career, I tried my best to pick songs that my fans could relate to,” Watson said. “If I could build their life story, that’s what I wanted to do instead of getting mud on the tires and checking somebody for ticks.”
Out of Houston, Texas, Watson has been thrilling audiences for more than 50 years now and not looking to stop anytime soon.
“I just really enjoy entertaining the people out there and it makes me feel so good when they show their appreciation coming out and supporting us,” Watson said. “It’s a combination; it takes one to have the other. As long as they keep showing me their appreciation, I will certainly be showing them mine until I feel like I can’t do the job sufficiently.”
It’s that outlook on music and life that keeps fans of multiple generations coming to his shows.
“We’re gathering more and more fans ... and even younger fans are showing up. They tell us things like, ‘we were raised on your music’. It’s music that makes you feel good.”
Watson and his band can be seen on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid.
“I try to touch that soft spot in each and everybody’s heart in every show we do,” Watson said. “We give people something they can get their teeth into … something you can really listen to and dance to (at the same time).”
To purchase tickets or learn more about the show, visit www.SunEvents.com or call 863-494-9362 from Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.