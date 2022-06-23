SEBRING — Sebring observed Juneteenth with a celebration along Lemon Avenue downtown on Saturday, June 18. The free community event was hosted and organized by Highlands County Citizens with Voices, founded by Ada McGowan. A picnic was held the following day.
McGowan took over the reigns of the event which was started by years ago by Robert Saffold. McGowan said it is all about celebrating freedom.
Residents from across the county and around the block were entertained by a cool DJ on a hot day.
Vendors lined the block near the future Veterans Memorial and the Lotti Shannon Event Park. They offered a wide variety of merchandise and goodies. Huge barbecue grills served up smoky meats while the next tent over sold treats they promised were “Better Than Granny’s.” A couple of tents down, there was a line to purchase the ice cold “Destiny’s Lemonade.” Sharon Daniels and Tasha Hollman were frying up chicken wings for lunch.
Other vendors had handmade jewelry and accessories, others sold women’s clothes in the height of fashion. Still other vendors sold artwork and odds and ends.
Local dignitaries and political hopefuls mingled. The Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy had a booth as well as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, (NAACP).
Darrell Smith and Andrea Mathis were literally seen dancing down the middle of Lemon Avenue, vendor purchases in hand. They both said they were born and raised in the Washington Heights neighborhood and were happy to be attending.
“We are here to celebrate Juneteenth,” Mathis said.
She swayed to the music as she spoke.
“It’s all about celebrating freedom,” Smith said. “Freedom to live, free speech. The freedom to enjoy, love and laugh.”
The festivities continued at 3 p.m. with a parade. One of the county’s oldest veterans at 97-years-old, John Folston was the Grand Marshal. The well respected senior lead the parade which included people walking and in vehicles and riding on horseback, not a common sighting down Ridgewood Drive. Mayor John Shoop and City of Sebring Administrator Scott Noethlich were in the parade also. Near the front of the parade, a horn band could be heard jamming to Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown.”
For more information on Highlands County Citizens with Voices call McGowan at 863-381-5485.