SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners agreed to help install 10 exercise stop stations around the Martin Luther King ballfield in Highway Park.
It was yet another step in the last 15 years of making Highway Park a more family-oriented and safe community for all who live and visit there.
“Our main job is to restore Highway Park to the community that it used to be,” said Shirley Wilson, volunteer with the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, to county commissioners last week.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck praised the group for taking a community she described as “really, really rough” and revitalizing it. She praised the group for working to put in exercise stations because she was not aware of anything else like it in the Lake Placid area.
“I really look for a lot of people in Lake Placid to use this,” Tuck said.
The 10 exercise stations will be static wood and metal structures that people can use to do simple strength and stretching exercises on the walking path around the ballfield, Wilson said.
“Right now, with COVID[-19], everybody needs to stay in good health,” Wilson said, “and part of being healthy is getting out and walking. I’m over 65 myself, and so I need to get out and exercise as much as possible.”
The community got a grant to cover the cost of $6,595 to purchase the equipment and have it delivered, and went to the commission to ask the county to cover the $1,104 for installation materials, $1,943 in labor to install them and $3,167 to rent a truck, trailer and loader to help do the work: $6,214 total.
Total project cost is $12,809, of which the county would pay less than half.
She said both the community and county would benefit from the installation, especially the elderly. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac echoed that statement, saying all members of the county could use them, as it is a public park.
The land is owned by the county, which has been a big help in keeping it up.
Rick Fleeger, manager of Highlands County Facilities Management, said that the county may want to expand the availability of water on the property to irrigate plants and hydrate walkers on the path. The ballfield area has a fence around it, Wilson said, but not between the trail and field.
He also said installation may require county workers to remove paved areas in favor of bare ground with mulch, for safety reasons, and that might increase the installation cost. Cost estimates also don’t cover future maintenance or repair, he said. There is lighting from the street lights.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked specific questions about how often the ballfield gets used and raised concerns about how often the exercise stations would get utilized.
He also asked about restrooms, which Wilson said there aren’t for the field. Roberts suggested the community could raise funds to provide that. Tuck asked if the Star Center restrooms have been available for the field, and Wilson said it could be done, temporarily. Eventually, she said, onsite facilities are needed.
Rauls Hendricks told commissioners that the ball field was part of Carver Elementary School, which was closed after desegregation. Not much happened for almost a decade after that, he said, but people there have lobbied their representatives at state and county levels, including former legislator Bert Harris Jr. and former commissioner Jack Richie, to see improvements.
Kirouac asks that anyone who is planning to apply for grants for such projects in the future, needs to work out future maintenance costs and see if the county administrator can also plan for it in the annual budget.
He also asks everyone throughout the county to reach out to law enforcement if they see or learn of vandalism, because it costs everyone.
To questions about using the neighborhood’s lighting assessment to pay for recreation installation, County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county would have to amend that assessment through public hearings, but such amendments could be enacted in the future.
Highway Park Neighborhood Council started as a community work group in 2005 through the Highlands County Planning Department to develop a sustainable program for improvement and growth of the community, Wilson said. Working with Penny Phillippi, director of Development Services at the time, and Evelyn Colon, a resident of Highway Park, they came up with a Highway Park Special Plan, that became a county ordinance in 2008.
Colon has continued as a driving force in the community, Wilson said, with partnership with Keep Highway Park Beautiful.
In 2012, the group became a nonprofit organization with community volunteers. Since then, the group has received the Bill Nash Award and the President’s Circle Award — four times — from Keep America Beautiful.
The group’s work has also resulted in Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Code Enforcement winning law enforcement awards from Keep Florida Beautiful and Erin Rogers winning the Youth Leadership Award from Keep Florida Beautiful, Wilson said.
Among the many projects the community has completed were the U.S. 27 Veterans Memorial; the Village Green Resource Center with educational programs, workshops and computer access; restoration of the Highway Park Historic Cemetery, now listed with the National Park Service as a part of the National Historic Registry; renovation of the neighborhood commercial district; painting and repairing of many elderly residents’ homes; trees planted in the commercial district to decorate the frontage on U.S. 27, and a project with the Department of Agriculture to help low income families qualify for home ownership.