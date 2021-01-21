LAKE PLACID — Five women participated in versatile artist Jeni Novak’s painting class last Saturday and two comments summed up the afternoon. Jeni told the ladies, “Have fun with this.” And they did. Participant Pat Combs told Jeni, “You did a wonderful job teaching us.” The proof was in the final product. It was amazing to see how beautiful yet unique each painting turned out.
The class was designed for those with no drawing or painting experience. Novak displayed her original painting, “Miss Hot Lips.” Each woman took a seat before a pencil sketch of “Hot Lips” a fish with large lips that Novak had prepared for each of them. All the items needed to complete their masterpiece were provided, including colorful acrylic paints, brushes, pallets and even aprons.
Jeni gave personal attention to each soon to be artist. She taught them step-by-step as she guided them for three-and-a-half hours. The experience was truly successful as was evident with the prideful look on each participant’s face with their completed canvas painting.
The soon to be new artists did not have to follow Novak’s color patterns. They could choose to work with the paint color that best suited their personalities. Novak suggested that they choose to use either the cool colors like green, blue or purples, or the warm colors like red, orange or yellow.
Connie Hoyer of Sebring signed up with one intention. “I came here to paint a present for my granddaughter.” She left with a wonderful gift.
Charlene Vansant said, “My daughter and I did a number of art classes in the past. I loved the painting “Miss Hot Lips.” It so intrigued me that I just had to come to Jeni’s class and give it a try.”
Candy Spahn, a snowbird from Ohio commented, “I just love fish so I had to create my own Miss Hot Lips.’” She brought her friend and neighbor Pat Combs.
Four of the ladies started their painting using a blue acrylic for their sea water. Marcia Denoyer chose a teal to express her personality.
The women’s confidence built with each stroke of the brush. When they completed one color and began to add another their canvas and their pride came alive. The $35 to join the class was worth every penny. Each went home with a lovely piece.
Jeni Novak is one of many artists that hold classes at the Caladium Co-op in Lake Placid.
Novak is a native Floridian, but acquired her degree in the arts at Sierra College in Northern California. Her dean was so impressed with her work that he invited her to teach at the college. However she chose to return to Florida to be with family.
Novak has been recipient of many awards and honors for the multiple art venues she’s developed. Some of her future classes include Watercolor, Clay Puzzling, Glass Painting & Slumping, Bleeding Tissue Paper, Color Theory, Painting Technique, 3-D Acrylic Painting, as well as Drawing From the Right Side of the Brain.
Her next “no drawing or painting experience necessary class” will be Saturday, Feb. 20 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Caladium Co-op where participants will create “Sea Turtles,” learning to paint two turtles swimming through sun rays and ocean coral.
Jeni says, “If you only see the difference it makes in a person when they once again begin to dream and create, then you would understand how rewarding and satisfying teaching art truly is.”
Signup and pay for the “Sea Turtle” or other classes at the Caladium Co-op at 132 Interlake Blvd, Lake Placid. Call them at 863-699-5940. For more information about Jeni Novak’s various classes at the Co-op or held at her studio, you can call her at 863-273-9098 or e-mail her at theartstudiojn@gmail.com. Her classes fill quickly. Don’t miss a chance to be taught and guided by such a wonderful artist so you can create a personal masterpiece.