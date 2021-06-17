AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is excited to present a Scratch & Snack class by guest artist, Cindy Makowski. Take a Sunday afternoon break to create an 8-by-10 picture of a sunflower and butterfly. Scratch art uses an Ampersand Scratchboard, a Masonite board with a white clay surface covered in black ink. When the ink is scratched, the clay underneath is revealed, creating a design that may be colored or remain black and white.
With roots in New York and life in St. Augustine, Makowski has studied with well-known artists Donna Dewberry, Wilson Bickford and Dorothy Dent and Gary Jenkins, Este Rayle and Marjorie Harris Clark, along with many others to shape her extensive background and develop her own personal style. In 2014, she began her dream job of traveling and teaching at art conventions around the U.S. and in 2019 taught feather painting in Australia and New Zealand.
Most recently, Makowski has ventured into the portrait painting world with Valerie Stewart. Makowski worked full time in the banking industry while teaching painting and clay classes. She is a firm believer that you are never too old or too young to learn to paint or work with clay. Makowski is also an avid photographer and enjoys traveling with her husband and small dog and many of her paintings are from photos taken during her travels.
Cost of the three-hour class is $45 including supplies. Students may bring their own acrylic brush or one will be provided. Time and place are Sunday, June 27, 1-5 p.m., at Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, second floor of Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St. and Museum Avenue.
For more information go to the HCA website www.heartlandculturalalliance.org and register on the Scratch & Snack with Cindy Makowski webpage or email hcapprm@gmail or call Gaylin 863-414-1578.