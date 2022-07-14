SEBRING — Many little girls dream about being princesses when they grow up. That’s why the ladies at Beauty Fit for a Queen hosted Cupcakes and Crowns on Saturday. Girls of all ages entered the boutique to participate in the fun and free event at 205 Circle Park Dr. in Sebring.
Toddlers and the younger children got an extra helping hand from local royalty who wore their pageant sashes and glittering tiaras. The girls were able to decorate their own crowns with jewels, stickers and lettering.
The young princesses donned their tiaras while they decorated cupcakes. The girls piped icing in pinks, purples and white. No cupcake suitable for a princess could be called finished without accessorizing with colorful sprinkles. Bobbie Jo Martin of Dee’s Place restaurant donated the cupcakes, frosting and toppings.
Two-year-old River Saturday was busy decorating her cupcakes while her mom, Shaina helped her squeeze the icing from the piping bag. Miss Florida Pre-Teen Macie Fann, decked out in her sash and dazzling crown, showed River how to get the sprinkles out of the shaker by tapping it.
When asked if River was going to be in beauty pageants, Shaina said they would wait and see.
“She can be shy sometimes” Shaina said. “We came out looking for something today, for girls day out.”
River made quick friends with the older girls who attended. Logan Radonski is perhaps River’s new best friend because she was generous enough to let River hold and play with her special doll Katie aka “Kay-Kay.”
Radonski’s mom Nicole said the adults have just as much fun as the kids do at Beauty Fit for a Queen events.
Miss Sebring USA crowned Brielle Evans with the shiny tiara she made and posed for pictures against a wall decorated in flowers. The whole boutique is decorated fabulously feminine, from sparkling gowns to sequined pillows and faux fur throws to a pink kitchen. Brittney Fann said most of the items in the facility were donated.
Founder and Executive Director of Beauty Fit for a Queen Brittney Fann was grateful for the donations.
“Beauty Fit for a Queen is a space we want to share with the community,” Fann said. “We invited our little princesses in to support and encourage them.”
The ministry was founded seven year ago and just two years ago, they were able to move downtown on the Circle.
Deanna Sager brought several girls with her to participate. Sager is the co-director of Happy Feet, the free dance ministry of Beauty Fit for a Queen.
Beauty Fit for a Queen illustrates the importance of friendship and relationships and growing in faith. The faith-based 501 c3 is probably best known for The Blessed Dress program, that provides a formal gown for ladies to wear on occasions such as prom or homecoming at no charge to the recipient. The ministry makes it possible for girls to go to functions they may not have had the attire to attend.
Bless Her Heart is an arm of the ministry providing fellowship for teens navigating today’s culture in a safe place. The teens can participate in community outreach programs and better understand the Bible while making friends.
Beauty Fit for a Princess uses the Modern Day Princess curriculum. The Bible-based program is for pre-teens and teenagers along with mentors to be daughters of the King. The summer camps use the curriculum and the next camp will be July 18-22. Included in the camp will be a course on dining etiquette, showing proper dinner manners and how to eat like a lady-especially spaghetti.
Beauty Fit for Queen is not just about the teens, they support moms as well atin Moms in Prayer which is usually held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. But summers can be unpredictable, so contact the ministry ahead of meetings.
For more information about the ministry or summer camp visit beautyfitforaqueen.org or message them on Facebook.