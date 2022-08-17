Whether frizzy, kinky, coiled, wavy, twisted, knotted or braided, no two curly heads are the same. Everyone has their own pattern and style that makes their hair unique. Sadly today, even with the natural hair movement, many people feel ashamed of their curls. Workplaces have banned certain hairstyles deemed “unprofessional” or “unkempt” like cornrows, braids and afros. In school, children have been sent home with notes asking parents not to use certain products on their hair, like coconut oil (a staple for caring for curly hair). While curly hair is present in all ethnic groups, it’s hard to ignore the matter of race. Those of African descent tend to have the thickest, tightest curls and experience more discrimination around their hair.
For most of the 20th and 21st centuries, African Americans have felt pressured to chemically and heat straighten their hair to fit into western society’s beauty standards. It’s important to understand the significance that hair has in a person’s life. While having to wear your hair a certain way or not use certain products might seem trivial, it has a profound impact on income, time, health and self-esteem.
“Hot Comb” by Ebony Flowers is a coming-of-age novel beginning in the ‘80s about a young black girl who is made fun of for keeping her hair natural. To seem mature, she goes to the salon to get her hair straightened for the first time. Hot combs and flat irons cause severe damage to hair over the years. Most flat irons can reach 450 degrees and hair needs to be touched up multiple times a week. Eventually, hair can become so dry and brittle it breaks off. Towards the end of “Hot Comb,” the grown-up protagonist is so fed up with her hair that she ends up shaving her head for a fresh start.
Many black women feel the need to start over with their hair. In “Better Than Good Hair: the curly girl guide to healthy, gorgeous hair!” author Nikki Walton walks readers through going natural after years of chemical treatments. Chemical treatments frequently are lye based, which can cause burns and rashes on the scalp. Besides being healthier for hair, going natural is also more cost-effective and time-saving. Relaxing treatments cost an average of $350 and need to be repeated every 8-10 weeks. Living with relaxed hair is also limiting as hair needs to be minimally washed (usually once a week) and kept out of humid weather/sunlight.
If obtaining straight hair is so costly and damaging why do so many black women feel the need to go to such lengths? Simply because they feel it’s the only way to be seen as beautiful and accepted. “Twisted: the tangled history of black hair culture” by Emma Dabiri explores the history and culture of prejudice around African American hair. Covering everything from pre- colonization, slavery, and the Harlem Renaissance to the modern day, the book is a must-read for anyone wanting to understand the black hair experience.
The recent natural hair movement is pushing back against the idea there is one definite beauty ideal. This is reflected in the plethora of children’s books that push curly hair love. “Curls” by Ruth Forman and Geneva Bowers is an adorable board book showing the joy of little girls with different curly hairstyles. “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry and Vashti Harrison is a sweet picture book about a dad doing his daughter’s hair for the first time. These are among the dozens of children’s books that have come out recently helping to normalize and celebrate black hair and teach kids to love themselves.
