Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.