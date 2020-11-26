SEBRING — The talented artistic duo of Carolyn Currie and Dennis Stuart opened their exciting display of breathtaking paintings on Friday evening, Nov. 20. The exhibit is open for the community to enjoy and there is no charge. It will be available for viewing until Jan. 3.
The title of their exhibit is ‘Impressions of Marsh and Shore.’ “I’m the one who focuses on the marshes; Carolyn is focused on the shore,” said Stuart. “This is a body of work as a theme. We’ve traveled the Atlantic seaboard for the last 20 years and have enjoyed some beautiful scenery in our journey.”
“I started painting in Rhode Island when I was young,” said Currie. “I put it on hold for a while. After raising three kids, I found I had time to return to my art. I love exploring ‘the glow’ and ‘the light’ along with many interesting color combinations.
“My idea of art is to be able to connect with someone and have them feel moved by it. Sometimes I’ll just drive along and look at the clouds and how the light shines through.”
Gloria Bouters was enjoying the exhibit. She is the newest member of the Highlands Art League.
“We’re so excited to have her join us,” said Gloria Peters, HAL’s president.
“In addition to my art, I’m also a musician,” said Stuart. “I like to do a lot of Open Mic events.” Stuart plays the guitar and does vocals. “It helps me to relax.
“I’m also in a band called ‘Farm’ with my friends from school. We get together now at least once a year. We’re spread out all over.”
Currie and Stuart are snowbirds, living in Connecticut in the warmer months and making Highlands County their home in winter. They have been painting together for many years. With both having successful and fulfilling art careers, it has given them a strong common bond.
This was their first museum show and they found it very exciting. Between them, there were about 50 works on display, spread across the downstairs and upstairs areas. They enjoy doing a lot of outdoor festivals during the year.
“With my paintings, I attempt to capture a moment in time revealing a contemplative interpretation of nature,” said Stuart. He is drawn to marsh, field and forest landscapes.
For more information on HAL or MoTA or hours the museum is open for viewing, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org. MoTA is located at 351 W. Center Ave., next to Highlands Lakeside Theatre, in downtown Sebring.