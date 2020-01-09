SEBRING — Highlands County native Curt Adkins is a man of many hats. He wears each one with pride and determination. Adkins, who was born in Avon Park and currently resides in Sebring, is not only a nursing assistant by day, but also an accomplished artist and drummer.
“I currently work in a nursing home as a certified nursing assistant. I’m in college pursuing my nursing degree while working and creating art,” said Adkins. “I have always been interested in art. Landscapes have always fascinated me.”
“I love all styles from abstract to realism,” he continues. “I love paintings that are so realistic they look like a photograph.”
Probably like many other artists, Adkins was first lured into the art world by fellow Floridian and art icon, Bob Ross.
“I started off watching Bob Ross. He was the reason I started painting,” Adkins recalls. “I also like Chuck Black, Kevin Hill and Francis Bacon. I aspire to become as good as (they are) in the future. Their artwork is some of the most realistic and fascinating work I have ever seen.”
Adkins has slowly been making a name for himself with his art. “I actually have been doing a lot of commission work recently and I have been building up a pretty good clientele,” he said.
All of Adkins work is available for purchase and can be viewed online. “I try to make my artwork as affordable as possible so everyone can have it in their homes. I have a page called Dream Well Paintings and most of my sales happen on market place.”
“I want to become the best I can be,” Adkins stated about his ambitions. “I would like to open a gallery and provide painting classes and become a full-time artist. I want to influence and move people with my paintings.”
When not caring for patients or creating art with a brush, Adkins can be found creating art with a pair of sticks. Drum sticks that is. The serene beauty of his paintings are perhaps the equal opposite to his role as the timekeeping beast behind the drums for local heavy metal band Covered In Black.
“I always had a drum kit in my bedroom,” Adkins said, “but I didn’t really start playing seriously until I was 19 years old. My first instrument was guitar. I played guitar in a metal band for five years. At that time there were many good guitarists around but no drummers. So I started playing drums and fell in love with them. I love playing guitar but drums are my real passion.”
When asked about his drumming influences, Adkins cited Chris Kontos of Machine Head “because he is a big guy like me but fast and very articulate.”
Other influences, according to the timekeeper are, Joey Jordison of Slipknot and Neil Peart of Rush. “I am a big fan of the late jazz drummer Buddy Rich as well. If they touch a pair of sticks and are good at what they do I’m a fan.”
Adkins also added, “ I want to grow as a drummer and influence people the way other drummers have influenced me.”
Covered In Black will be performing Feb. 29, 2020 at the Taproom in Avon Park from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. For additional information on the band, visit their Facebook page.
“I would like to thank my band mates,” Adkins said in closing. “They’re like brothers to me. I appreciate being able to play with such great talent and I appreciate the talent God has blessed me with to be the musician and artist I am today.”