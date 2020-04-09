CHELMSFORD — A Roman Catholic priest in a parish north of Boston is taking drive-thru Holy Week confessions as the faithful combine social distancing and spirituality amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rev. Brian Mahoney and fellow priests heard confessions this week while seated in the parking lot of the Chelmsford Catholic Collaborative, home to the St. Mary and St. John the Evangelist parishes.
Cars pull up next to an orange safety cone in front of the priests, who keep a distance of 6 feet from those wishing to confess in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In our times of greatest difficulty, we need God,” Mahoney said Monday.