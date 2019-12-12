AVON PARK — When you look at the house at 20 E. Circle Street with its teal Bahama shutters, you think of Key West. When Richard Hollingsworth bought the property three years ago, the house was in disrepair and the yard over grown.
He did a complete renovation of the house, even to making the shutters. He gave the yard plenty of TLC by pruning, moving and removing plants. The plants in the yard include several types of palms, banana trees, day lilies, tibichina heliconia, variegated scheffler, mother-in-law tongue, bouganvillia, crotons, bromilliads, an acacia tree and caladiums.
As you walk through an arch leading to the backyard you notice a large elephant ear plant. A row of several very tall crepe myrtles lines the fence at the rear of the property.
The Avon Park Founders Garden Club presented Richard with the December Yard of the Month Award. To nominate a yard for the award, phone 863-452-1927.