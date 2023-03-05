SEBRING — Jaime Santiago grew up with a love for the ocean. A few months ago he brought the ocean to Sebring, opening his business, Saltynautical, under a tent just south of Bayview Street in north Sebring. Customers looking for nautical-themed products have been flocking to his tent since he opened.
Santiago sets up his merchandise under his tent every Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Prices range from $14 to $300.
You’ll find miniature boats, bobble-head turtles, sea shells, decorative fishing nets, mermaids, framed posters, catchy nautical signs, painted parrots, and all types of Florida birds. Every night he safely packs his treasures away to set them up under the tent the next morning.
“Don Card, who owns the property, rented space to me in the parking lot just before the holidays,” Santiago said. His waving “Saltynautical” flags attracts the drivers on U.S. 27 North. Jerri Stanley and Laverne Todd from Sebring made their second shopping visit last week. Todd said, “I’m back to buy more.”
“I love everything nautical. I was raised in Puerto Rico. My grandfather was a fisherman and he taught me to love fishing, as well as respect,” Santiago said. His grandfather would catch fish and then go house to house selling his fresh catches for one buck a fish.
After living in Boston, Santiago visited Florida, smelled the ocean and said, “This is where I belong.” He moved to Bradenton and worked for many years in Manatee County.
On a trip to Sebring a few years ago he stopped at Chili’s for lunch and met a woman, fell in love and married her. He’s lived here since. She has since passed away from ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Santiago had purchased sea shells in Bradenton and brought them to a flea market in Sebring. ”I sold them all in 20 minutes. Then one thing led to another and here I am selling products I purchase throughout Florida from the Keys to Orlando.”
“My most popular item is my large rose marlin. I sell it for $170,” Santiago said. His colorful geckos selling from $36-up also fly off the tables.
If you want to add an ocean or Florida touch to your pool, home or yard, a stop at Saltynautical is a must. Give Jamie an “Ahoy Maty” and you will meet a friendly gentleman who will tell you wonderful stories about the sea as you shop for the perfect nautical items to dress up your home.