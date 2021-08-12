The year was 1972. Hard rock and heavy metal were in their infancy. The British band Deep Purple were just entering the peak of their career having recently released their flagship record, “Machine Head.”
As their popularity began to skyrocket, particularly in Japan, the band toured America in May of that year before heading to the far east for their first-ever Japanese tour. What would follow still shakes the gates of rock ‘n’ roll some 48 years later.
The band’s Japanese record label wanted to record a live album during the tour. The band members themselves were not as enthusiastic about the idea. They were concerned that the intensity of their stage show could not be fully captured on vinyl.
The resulting record, “Made In Japan,” is still to this day, considered one of the best live recordings to have ever been released. A Rolling Stone readers’ poll in 2012 ranked the recording the sixth best live album of all time.
Originally the disc was intended as a Japan-only record. Demand would dictate a world-wide release (in America on Jan. 6, 1973) which saw the double album become an instant hit. It reached platinum status in five countries, including the US. It remains one of rock music’s most popular and highest selling live-concert recordings.
Only seven songs rage across the original four album sides. Each one a musical behemoth extended into a roaring wall of heavy, heavy improvisation. This was the template for early hard-rockin’.
The band wasted no time opening with “Highway Star,” the first track from “Machine Head.” The song is an out and out rocker. Intensity from start to finish with a relentless chug wrapped in Ritchie Blackmore guitar gymnastics and the late Jon Lord’s keyboard wizardry.
Slowing down the tempo but not the fury, “Child In Time,” from the 1970 release, “In Rock,” puts singer Ian Gillian’s voice and piercing screams on full display. A moody song with powerful chord progressions reaching near-epic heights. On a record of almost nothing but classic Purple songs, this is a standout track.
“Smoke On The Water” needs no introduction. That instantly recognizable, iconic, super-sized opening riff. What a monster. If you know no other, you know this one. The song is so strong, it was on the singles chart as a live version while still on the charts with the studio version. Very rare feat.
“The Mule” from 1971’s “Fireball” would have to be the only deep cut here. The band featured the track live for several years. It served well for an extended drum solo by Ian Paice, the only original member in the band’s illustrious and continuing career.
“Strange Kind Of Woman” was an oddity in that it never appeared on an album until a remixed version of “Fireball” was released in 1996. Previous to that it had only been released as a single.
During the middle section of this bouncy tune, Gillian and Blackmore engage in a highly entertaining vocal/guitar duel before raging back into the full body of the song.
Four of the seven tracks here were taken from the aforementioned “Machine Head,” including the final two selections.
“Lazy” is anything but. Starting off as a bluesy kind of riff, the track builds slowly until it fires on all cylinders. Every member shines throughout the nearly 11-minute version. Bassist Roger Glover keeps the bottom end thumping as he and fellow rhythm man, Paice hold down a flat-out rocking jamfest. Meanwhile, soloists Blackmore and Lord continue to inspire and impress with their amazing talents and improv.
Closing out this absolute beast is a dizzying 19-plus minute version of the outstanding rocker “Space Truckin.” The band pulls out all the stops as they push one another to the edge with once again fierce jamming and mind bending musicianship.
To stretch these songs to such lengths while maintaining the core song structure and holding the audience’s attention speaks volumes of the abilities of Deep Purple in a live setting. This, in 1972, was some mammoth stuff. To this day, “Made In Japan” is the manual for live and heavy.
Jon Tiven of Rolling Stone Magazine once said, “Made In Japan” is Purple’s definitive metal monster, a spark-filled execution.”
“Made In Japan” climbed to No.6 in American, going gold within two months and platinum in 1986. This is the highest charting album of the band’s career thus far.
Lord listed it as his favorite Deep Purple album, saying, “The band was at the height of its powers. That album was the epitome of what we stood for in those days.”