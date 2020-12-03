SEBRING — A man convicted in the 2017 New Mexico murder of a Lake Placid woman has appealed his sentence.
Isaias Lobato-Rodriguez received the maximum sentence for strangling 57-year-old Connie Lopez of Lake Placid while outside Hachita, New Mexico.
He spent more than three years in jail before going to trial, according to news reports in the region.
On Aug. 20, the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder after one hour of deliberation following four days of testimony.
According to regional news reports, Lopez was driving him to his home in Mexico, his native country, when the murder occurred.
On March 17, 2017, Lobato-Rodriguez allegedly tied a belt around Lopez’s neck, strangling her in the front seat of her rented minivan, two miles east of Hachita in Grant County, as reported in 2017 in the Highlands News-Sun.
U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered the vehicle on Highway 9, near Hachita, New Mexico, and notified New Mexico State Police.
He allegedly told two U.S. Border Patrol agents, one of whom found Lopez’s body, that she was going to kill him and his family.
New Mexico news reports state that he said that he was with other people in a berm in the desert, but the agents could not find either footprints or signs of any other people.
On Nov. 2, District Judge Jarod Hofacket sentenced Lobato-Rodriguez to 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence for second-degree murder in New Mexico, news reports said.
Hofacket gave Lobato-Rodriguez credit for having spent 3 years, 7 months and 17 days in jail before trial, lowering his actual prison term to 11 years, 4 months and 14 days, news reports said.
Lobato-Rodriguez’s attorney with the Law Office of the Public Defender filed an appeal on Nov. 23, news reports said.
Prior to the trial, news reports state, Lobato-Rodriguez’s attorney, George Harrison, had asked for a reconsideration of the guilty verdict because an improper comment by A prosecutor Matthew Bradburn, a failure to correct an improper translation in which Lobato-Rodriguez mumbled that he thought the victim told him he would “be dead that day” and denial of a previous motion to suppress.
Hofacket denied that motion to reconsider, noting that he had considered each of the motions individually previously, and had denied all three.