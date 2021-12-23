There are many restaurants in Highlands County that serve “delicious” dinners. Last Saturday sixty diners raved about the “delectable” gourmet dinner served at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm at 8222 W. Josephine Rd, Sebring. It was very special and scrumptious.
The three course meal was prepared by World Class Chef Amy Freeze accompanied by her husband Jeremy Freeze and Suzi Mills. Dinner began with guests choosing one of the eleven wines produced at the winery. Between each course another wine complimented the Winter salad, Espresso rubbed filet entree and Cranberry-white chocolate pudding dessert.
Amy Freeze had served the same meal at Bok Towers, Resort Canopy Oaks in Lake Wales and the World Food Championships. “I needed an unusual pairing and chose the espresso, an IPA-citrus Bernese sauce with the filet. It worked so well, I served it tonight,” said Freeze. She’s also done some unusual dinners, one being cooking an Iguana. She won a half side of beef for that meal. “Actually that is how I learned to butcher beef.”
Students from Frostproof High School served as wait staff. They were Aaron Ellis, Autumn Ellis, Jackie Guatemala, Daniela Medina, Monica Hernandez, Abigail Cobb and Jose Buendia.
Vocalist, guitarist and University of South Florida grad, Jamie Tremps entertained the diners with her Peggy Lee, Eartha Kitt style sultry voice. It set the perfect stage for a memorable evening.
The table settings were perfectly set and inviting. Lani’s Rental provided the tablecloths, centerpieces and decor.
Secret Gardens Winery & Farm offers eleven wines as well as beers and other beverages. They range from a semi dry On Cloud Nine Elderberry, and a Let It Linger Cranberry to sweets like Florida Sunrise to Forbidden Vine Apple wine.
The winery is a family owned and operated farm and vineyard nestled on 32 acres in the Sebring countryside. Besides special dinners, guests can stop in for a wine tasting, shop their Amish style store and bring their own lunch to enjoy on the patio with a glass of wine. Owners, Rick, Valerie and Lexi Murray also invite you to bring your pet. The patio has the tongue in cheek sign, “Dogs Welcome. People Tolerated.” Check out the web site www.SecretGardensWinery.com for their seasonal hours, to book a tasting or special event.
Guests raved about the ambiance, the food, presentation and the friendliness of the staff. They will be back and you too can reserve a spot at one or more of their next Farm to Table special monthly events.
January 15, they will present Salsa and Sangria with three special salsa dips and three sangrias plus a dance lesson.
February 14th they offer another three course Valentine’s dinner with music by Barney & Nancy Miesse.
May 6th bring mom for a Mothers Day three course Prix Fix Brunch with music.
June 8th Dad will love Father Day with a Bacon & Bourbon three course dinner.
Call Lexi Murray at 863-424-4618 for times and to reserve a spot for your significant other or family.