SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County (DWC) held their Centennial Tea on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Emmanuel United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. It was a very festive and uplifting event celebrating the 100th anniversary of women being able to vote.
This year marks the ratification of the 19th amendment to the US Constitution giving women the right to vote. This right was known as women’s suffrage. The amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, ending almost a century of protest where women were heckled, abused and even jailed.
Mille Grimes (dressed as Susan B. Anthony) and Maureen McKenna (as Elizabeth Cady Stanton) were two of the ladies greeting guests.
Guests were treated to an array of finger sandwiches (ham and cheese, cucumber), deviled eggs, cones and cookies, along with a variety of teas (mint with citrus fruit, double spice chi, apple cranberry).
The tables were decorated with fresh flowers and recipe cards from ‘The Women’s Suffragette Cookbook of 1886’. Some of the recipes included fruit pickles and squash biscuits. Guests laughed when they were told not to try these at home because they taste terrible.
Old and new friends mingled with each other. Rev. George Miller, Pastor of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, also visited with guests. A few men also attended the event to show their support.
After a warm welcome from coordinator Linda Moffitt, the program began with the Pledge of Allegiance.
McKenna was the moderator for a panel of Women Leaders in Highlands County. She asked one for a response to a few questions.
The first question was to name one influential women in politics that has inspired you.
“I would say Shirley Chisholm,” said Davette Thompson. “She blazed a trail as the first black women to be elected to congress.”
“Eleanor Roosevelt took the role of first lady and transformed the role into a strong partnership in the White House.” said Audrey Asciutto.
Another question was to comment on the role of women in future government and any barriers to those roles.
“You need to be a change agent and a leader in your community, “said Aisha Alayanda. “Be involved. People of all professions need to work together.”
“Behind every great man there is a strong and influential woman,” said Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell. “This is not a man’s world. Step-by-step we are moving forward.”
Two of the most influential women in winning the right to vote were Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) and Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902). They were American social reformers and women’s rights activists who played a pivotal role for all women.
The guests were asked to sing the Women’s Suffragette Song. After listing the many reasons why a women does not need to vote (they have husbands, children), the last chorus explains why they need to vote (reared sons of the brave, carried the family burdens).
Door prizes and raffle winners were announced and everyone was reminded of the upcoming events to continue their 100th year celebration.
On March 21 the DWC will host an Open House Luncheon and Concert. For reservations, please call 863-314-0644 or 201-310-5629.
On Aug. 26 the DWC will hold their 100th Anniversary Celebration of the 19th Amendment at the Island View Restaurant. For reservations, please call 863-273-0459.