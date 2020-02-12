You can have your teeth cleaned, gain a better smile and take pride in knowing that you helped a dental student become proficient in providing preventive dental care.
Dental care is provided by South Florida State College dental hygiene students under the supervision of licensed dentists and dental hygienists.
The program began in 2002 but has been led by Dr. Deborah Millikan, DMD since 2005. Twelve students are accepted into the program each August. Second-year student Sarah Brock chose SFSC, “because they have such a good program.” She added, “I plan to begin my career in Lakeland.” When asked about her most challenging task to date she said, “Convincing my patients the value of daily flossing.”
The school offers two programs. The Dental Assistant program is 11 months. Students are trained to work side by side with dentists. The Dental Hygienist program is three years. The first year requires prerequisite courses in science. Dr. Milliken said Dental Assistant hourly wages begin at $10-$15 an hour. Hygienists can make anywhere between $20 and over $50 an hour.
The clinic is primarily a teaching and learning classroom where students practice to become competent professionals. Area residents can become patients and have x-rays taken, their teeth cleaned, fluoride treatment administered, all under the direct supervision of dentists and licensed dental hygienists.
“Dr. Milliken said that, “A number of our patients use our service on a regular basis. Others come just a time or two.” The clinic is always in need to patients with various cleaning needs.
Lauren Redick is the Office Manager and she will be the first person patients meet. Each patient will fill out basic screening requirements to receive service. Redick is there to help.
Long-time patient Jean Venema from Sebring has been coming to the clinic since it started. “They have me on a four-month schedule. The students are great and I highly recommend their work.” However many patients come for a short time and are referred to a local dentist office for dental needs that can only be provided by a licensed dentist.
The cost for dental cleaning, complete mouth x-rays, fluoride treatment, sealant applications, polishing and oral hygiene therapy is significantly lower than the charges at a dental office. But treatments take longer as your teeth are being cleaned by supervised students in a teaching environment. All treatments are free to children who live in Highlands County and full-time students at SFSC receive treatments at half price.
Over 20 area dentists became charter members of the program with their contributions. Many have benefited by hiring the highly trained clinic graduates.
The estimate cost for the program is about $17,000. That includes the $105.42 per credit hour, Florida State Licensing exam fee and other fees. Financial aid is available via grants, scholarships and loans.
Students must meet the demands of the program. These include motor skills, visual, tactile, hearing, communications, interpersonal, self care, critical thinking, organizational skills, intellectual ability, behavioral and social attitudes, all meant to assure that your choice of an area dentist office has a staff of well rounded, professionally trained Dental Assistants and Hygienists.
The program boasts an 80% graduation rate with and employment rate of 100% within three months or less of graduation. Students range in age from 19 to their mid 30s.
If patients coming to the SFSC Dental Hygiene Clinic need restorations, extractions, or other dental work not performed by the clinic, they will be referred to local dentists or dental specialists.
If you are interested in seeking a career in the dental field or want to be a patient at the clinic helping a supervised student become a professional while having your teeth cleaned and other procedures, call 863-784-7020 for details