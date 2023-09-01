Parkway Golf was touted as “9 holes of fun” on its Sebring Parkway sign before the executive course closed last year, but a developer hopes to reopen the links for the upcoming winter season.
Short Pants Development purchased the 13.37-acre property at 238 Northwood Drive in December 2020 for $349,900. The course’s clubhouse, which is currently being renovated, is at 1067 Lake Sebring Drive.
The course was previously known as the Sebring Golf Links.
Phil Springer, with Short Pants Development, LLC, said, “We ran it for a year or so and then we just turned it over to the members to take care of it and do want they want with it for a year,” he said. “They got old and last year it was just closed.
“We are renovating the clubhouse. We do have big plans for it.”
But, those plans to reopen are not complete as Short Pants attempts to secure additional financing and approvals back in place.
“But, it is our hope that we can get the golf course reopened sometime late November for the season,” Springer said, but right now they don’t know if that is possible.
The greens would have to be resodded and the irrigation system would have to be up and running, he said. There is a lot involved to reopen the golf course. It is not just a matter of cutting the grass.
Also, the clubhouse requires a lot of work to reopen. Springer said everything was falling apart on the building so they are fixing it up and restabilizing it.
If the financing comes through, they are going to do an honest push to have it ready by Thanksgiving and for the season, he said.
The property is zoned residential for 78 units, either houses or apartments, which is the long-term plan, Springer noted, but, if it can be turned into a golf course, it will be a nice asset to the community for some years.