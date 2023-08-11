Diane Griffith, of Sebring, was a long-term professional woman working in a national tax service office for 51 years prior to her retirement.
Who could have foreseen that this attractive, articulate woman was to roll up her sleeves and help poverty-stricken hurricane victims rebuild their homes and their lives. This activity was not just a “one-up,” rather it has been her long-term commitment.
She was born and raised in the Freeport, Ill., area. She graduated from Dakota Community High School in Dakota, Ill., in 1966, then graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Whitewater in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education and a minor in music.
Diane was to have a long-time career, beginning in high school, with H&R Block tax service. She began as an office worker, then became an H&R Block franchisee in 1974, district manager of the firm in 2000, and finally a program manager in Kansas City, Missouri from 2003 until 2016, when she retired.
During those years, she married Michael Griffith, an architect. They became parents of a son, Grant, who now manages H&R Block offices and has two children. Their daughter Britton is employed with U.S. Bank in Kansas City. When Diane was asked what hobbies and interests she has, she stated “volunteer work, cross training at Fitness Together, and traveling.”
Diane, of course, stated that volunteer work was her primary interest. Her history has shown that she was seriously committed to this, it was and is her mission, and she has a perfect partner in this covenant — her husband Michael.
The name of the mission is Back Bay Mission (BBM) located in Biloxi, Miss. Diane and Michael are devoted to helping these folks, who as Diane has stated, “never catch a break.” They live in the path of hurricanes and have had a history of segregation, along with the city government forcing them to “sell” their land so that greater access to the gambling casinos of Biloxi could be achieved to benefit the wealthy casino owners.
The United Church of Christ has historically been the one entity that was willing and dedicated to help the Back Bay citizens, known as the “fisher folk,” with their issues of poverty, education, rebuilding from storm damages and justice.
Diane has served as a volunteer at BBM for the past eight years working at Loaves & Fishes, Food Bank, Micah Day Center for the homeless, and construction on homes impacted by hurricanes. She has worked with Michael and BBM on an emergency shelter for the homeless, low-income housing design and interior redesign for the day center for the homeless.
Diane and Michael travel to Back Bay two to three times per year and work there for about one to two weeks at a time. They also do a lot of “prep” work prior to each trip, such as securing items (i.e., clothing, toiletries and monetary donations for their food pantry) needed for their ministry there. Other members of the local Emmanuel United Church of Christ (EUCC) also participate in this ministry.
She and Michael both volunteer at the Shepherd’s Pantry ministry that is conducted by Emmanuel Church in Sebring whereby about 138 local families receive food from the church’s drive-through food program each month.
Diane also has served the church as moderator, treasurer and member at large for the Council of EUCC. During the pastor’s recent sabbatical, Diane led Sunday worship services on July 9 and gave the morning message and conducted the entire service beautifully, with her usual professionalism, grace and devotion.