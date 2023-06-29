TV-Diego Luna

This image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from “Andor.”

 LUCASFILM LTD./DISNEY+ via AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diego Luna has mixed emotions about the looming end of his Star Wars series “Andor.”

“I am very excited filming, all the time I feel that we are approaching the end and, therefore, the process is lived with a certain melancholy,” the Mexican actor said in a recent interview by video call during a break in shoots in Great Britain for the acclaimed series’ second season.

