Some people are sticklers for holding a copy of a book in their hands, or maybe you’re not the biggest fan of technology, but there are some benefits to using ebooks and digital audiobooks aside from the fact that they are offered free for patrons through the Heartland Cooperative. Imagine going on a road trip and not having to worry about switching out CDs or being tied to a CD player when you finally have a copy of that audiobook you’ve been waiting for. Instead, you can just pick up on your audiobook whenever and wherever you are by pressing “play” on your phone.
Done with your book, but still miles away from the library? Just return the finished audiobook or ebook and download a new one within seconds. With Overdrive and Axis360, you never have to worry about returning your book on time. The website takes care of that for you.
You can also place holds on popular books if they are already checked out and receive a notification when it’s your turn to borrow the ebook or audiobook. Not quite ready to read that bestseller that you have been waiting weeks for? When you receive the notification that your book is ready, you can opt to “deliver it” later instead of borrowing it right away. This lets the next person on the list get access to the book while keeping your spot at the top of the waiting list.
Children and young adult books are also available as ebooks and digital audiobooks. From the latest YA series trending on Bookstagram to “I Can Read” books for developing readers, there are plenty of options to get kids reading without worrying about late fees or finding misplaced books under their beds.
While we may not be able to hold in-person book tours or clubs at the moment, your Heartland Library Cooperative has started online book clubs with various genres and authors being featured. All patrons need to do is read the book prior to the live virtual event and make sure to register online. For those that would like to take part in the conversation, a list of discussion questions for each book is provided prior to the event.
The Tampa Bay Consortium also provides book podcasts and online discussion boards for Heartland patrons to participate in. Some of the questions posted on the discussion board might even make their way into the live virtual author event. You can borrow the ebooks for the podcasts and discussion boards through the Overdrive app or through the website at tblc.overdrive.com.
You can learn more and stay up to date about our newest book clubs by visiting the Heartland Cooperative website at myhlc.org or visiting the Highlands County Board of Commissioners Facebook page to see updates for the libraries.