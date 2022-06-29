Summer is known for many things; tanning by the poolside, sipping fruit smoothies or devouring ice cream cones, trading our work clothes for our beach clothes, and catching up on some much needed sleep. All of these things are wonderful, quintessential summer activities, but I think my most favored part of summer is finding the perfect beach read to lazily lie around with. “Beach read” is a term that’s loosely defined, but books that fall under the term “beach read” are usually captivating escapes from reality, compulsively readable, and relatively easy to consume. I’ve compiled a list of some of the most recommended beach reads below, and all of them are available for checkout at your local Highlands County library today.
1. "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry: This enemies-to-lovers romance follows Nora Stephens, a cutthroat literary agent from New York City who spends a month of her summer in Sunshine Falls, North Carolina with her younger sister, Libby. Unfortunately for Nora, she can’t stop running into Charlie Lastra, a surly book editor from back in the city. As Charlie begins to consume Nora’s trip, he also begins to consume her mind, and the two find themselves engulfed in effortless banter, late night swims, and high tension feelings that not even an agent and an editor can make sense of.
2. "Last Summer at the Golden Hotel" by Elyssa Friedland: As the management and facilities of the Golden Hotel begin to fall apart, the Goldman and Weingold families are forced together again to decide their beloved hotel's future. Desperately wanting to save the hotel from going under, secrets between the families emerge and new dramas come to light, creating the perfect landscape for laugh-out-loud humor and high anticipation.
3. "The Road Trip" by Beth O’Leary: As Addie and her sister are on a road trip heading toward a wedding in Scotland, a car with her ex-boyfriend and his friend inside of it rear ends them. Addie and Dylan broke up two years ago and have avoided one another since, but when Dylan’s car is totaled and Addie finds out he needs a ride to the same Scotland wedding she’s heading to, she has no choice but to offer him one. With miles upon miles now ahead of them, Addie and Dylan are forced to confront their messy relationship once and for all.
4. "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt: This heartfelt novel chronicles the life of Tova Sullivan, a widow who is now working the night shift at the Sowell Bay aquarium mopping floors and tidying the space. The job keeps her busy, helping her cope with the disappearance of her son that occurred over thirty years ago, and the aquarium life keeps her company–especially the giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus. As Marcellus and Tova form a friendship with one another, the truth surrounding the disappearance of Tova’s son begins to unravel, and the future she once deemed impossible feels closer than ever before.
5. "Seven Days in June" by Tia Williams: Twenty years ago, writers Eva Mercy and Shane Hall spent one wild week madly in love. Now, after years of no communication between them and a traumatic breakup lingering, the two cross paths at a literary event in New York. As if the past has come to repeat itself, Shane and Eva end up reconnecting and spend seven steamy days together in Brooklyn. Though, this time, Eva still has a broken heart to deal with, and there are questions that need to be answered before this summer can truly feel like the one before.
