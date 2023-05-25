LAKE BUENA VISTA (AP) — No more premium stay in a galaxy far, far away: Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel is making its last voyage at the end of September.

The hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida opened in March 2022 and lets guests create and live out “Star Wars” immersive adventures. It costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay.

