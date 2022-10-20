Is it real or is it magic? You might think these two differing concepts would not be found together in works of fiction and yet that is exactly what they are in books in the magical realism genre. Magical realism is a genre of both art and literature that portrays the real world with just a touch of magic. You might be thinking that the appearance of magic would place a book in the fantasy genre, however, magical realism differs greatly from works of fantasy. Rather than elves, warlocks and fairies, its characters are everyday people like you and me. In works of magical realism ordinary moments become unimaginable occasions and everyday occurrences are transformed into astonishing acts.
In addition to a realistic setting and magic, one important characteristic of magical realism is unexplained phenomena. Is it magic, just the perception of magic or something else entirely? Scholars believe magical realism sprung from the opposition to authoritarianism in Europe and Latin America. It was an attempt to balance the conflicting beliefs of two opposing sides: the extreme rationality of the oppressors and the natural world of the native people and original settlers. It unravels the mysteries that exist in the real world but, rather than offer a definitive explanation, it presents an extraordinary possibility. Magical realism takes the mundane and makes it utterly remarkable.
Whether you believe or just want to believe that magic really exists, here are some book and film titles that will make you feel magical.
“Big Fish” (FIC or LP Wallace or DVD 791.43 Big): Read the book by Daniel Wallace or watch the film starring Ewan McGregor. Edward Bloom is dying and his son wants desperately to know the truth about his elusive father – this indefatigable teller of tall tales – before it’s too late.
“The House of Spirits” (FIC Allende or DVD 791.43 Hou): Read the book by Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and author Isabel Allende or watch the film starring Meryl Streep, Glen Close, Winona Rider, Antonio Banderas and Jeremy Irons. “The House of the Spirits,” the unforgettable first novel that established Isabel Allende as one of the world’s most gifted storytellers, brings to life the triumphs and tragedies of three generations of the Trueba family.
“Beloved” (LP or FIC Morrison, 813.54 Mor or DVD 791.43 Bel): Read the book by Toni Morrison or watch the film starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover. Filled with bitter poetry and suspense as taut as a rope, “Beloved” is a towering achievement.
Or try one of these recent release fiction:
“The Matchmaker’s Gift” (FIC Loigman): A heartwarming story of two extraordinary women from two different eras who defy expectations to utilize their unique gift of seeing soulmates in the most unexpected places.
“Other Birds” (FIC Allen): An enchanting tale filled with moments of pure love that won’t let you go. Between the real and the imaginary, there are stories that take flight in the most extraordinary ways.
“The Last White Man” (FIC Hamid): From the New York Times bestselling author of Exit West, a story of love, loss and rediscovery in a time of unsettling change. Mohsin Hamid’s prose powerfully uplifts our capacity for empathy and the transcendence over bigotry, fear and anger it can achieve.
