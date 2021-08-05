TAMPA — Tickets are on sale now for Tampa’s first AKC Meet the Breeds, which comes to the Tampa Convention Center on Sept. 18 and and 19. The American Kennel Club (AKC) and GF Sports & Entertainment bring this two-day educational event to Tampa Bay to give attendees the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of dogs all while learning about responsible pet ownership and to find the best breed(s) for their lifestyle straight from the experts.
The event is perfect for the whole family with children’s tickets lower than $20 and a variety of ticket options including early access and VIP experiences. Tickets are on sale now through the tour’s exclusive ticket provider SeatGeek.
“We are really excited to bring AKC Meet The Breeds to sunny Tampa Bay,” said Executive Secretary of the American Kennel ClubGina DiNardo. “It’s definitely a unique event. Everywhere you look, you’ll see dogs, whether it’s your favorite breed or one you’ve never heard of before. I hope we can introduce the city to their new favorite dog breeds and educate them about responsible dog ownership. It’s the perfect weekend family activity.”
This event is open to the general public and invites people of all ages to meet, pet and learn about over 100 different dog breeds. Throughout the day, this educational
extravaganza will feature demonstrations of popular AKC sports, showcasing the best in the sport and the jobs that dogs were bred and trained to do.
Aside from meeting lots of different breeds, there will be several demonstrations that highlight the athleticism and work ethic of dogs, including:
• Agility – See some of the country’s fastest dogs navigate an obstacle course of jumps, weaves and tunnels courtesy of the Dog Training Club of Tampa.
• Obedience – Watch the precision work of competition obedience dogs as they heel, retrieve and show how dogs can advance from the basics to upper-level skills brought to you by the Dog Training Club of Tampa.
• Flyball – Get ready to cheer as teams of dogs race each other start to the finish line, over a line of hurdles, to a box that releases a tennis ball and back courtesy of All Revd Up Flyball.
• Scent Work – Dogs have an amazing sense of smell and there is no better place to see how it works than in the fun sport of AKC Scent Work courtesy of the Dog Training Club of Tampa.
There will also be demonstrations from AKC Trick Dog, the Central Florida Disc Dogs, and a special demo by the Florida Urban Search & Rescue Teams. Our interactive area includes unique activities such as testing your own skills on the agility courses just like the dogs do and participating in games and photo opportunities with the whole family.
Special thanks to the knowledgeable volunteers from AKC parent breed clubs for supporting our vision and making this responsible pet education extravaganza possible.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.akc.org/meetthebreeds