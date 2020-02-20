SEBRING — The only thing better than good entertainment is good free entertainment and that’s exactly what you’ll find in downtown Sebring on the third Friday of each month. At the Downtown Sebring Circle, you’ll get the chance to hear some of the best bands from the area as part of the Downtown Sounds free concert series, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Friday, Polk County’s Josh Blevins Band will take the stage and you’ll quickly see why this group won the Best Local Band in the 2019 Best of Central Florida awards. If you like country music, you’ll love the Josh Blevins Band.
Blevins and the gang perform most of their shows in Polk County, but do get down to Highlands County from time-to-time, so you’ll want to take advantage of the opportunity to see this band live.
Don’t forget to wear comfortable shoes, as the Josh Blevins Band will have you out of your seat and on your feet in no time.
Next month will see a special presentation by Highlands Lakeside Theatre and in April, local favorites Blackbird Anthem will take the stage.
In May, the ever-popular Hard Candy will be performing, with Angie and Gary handling the concert duties in June.
July will see the unmistakable Swamp Rats performing, with the Justin Grimes Band performing in August and Raisin’ Cain performing in September.
Bring your favorite chair or blanket and be prepared to have a good time at the Downtown Sebring Circle this Friday night and on the third Friday of every month after that.