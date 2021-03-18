When HAII (Heartland American-Israeli Initiative) founder Justine Devlin asked medical doctor and lawyer Julio Gonzalez if he could speak at their March 10 monthly meeting/luncheon about American law and how it originated, he was ecstatic.
Dr. Gonzalez received his M.D. from the University of Miami and his J.D. from Stetson University. He served as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Navy and is in private practice in Venice, Fla. He has also served in the Florida House of Representatives.
Every now and then one hears a speaker so engaging, so dynamic, so in depth that you never want him/her to stop talking. That is what it was like attending last Wednesday’s monthly meeting of HAII held at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring.
Dr. Gonzalez said, “As I researched the topic I became so excited by what I learned that I am glad to be here today to share that information with you.”
The attendees caught his enthusiasm quickly. He used a slide presentation to detail his findings of how American law is based on the Jewish Talmud.
Gonzalez said that, “Before Judaism there was no one god. They were the first religion to say there is only one God and his law is Divine Law. Even the king had to answer to that law.”
The Law provided to Moses turned into the first five books of the Bible. It is a code of religious and moral laws dated about 1250 B.C. The living of everyday life was based on these laws. “For the first time in human history mankind found itself in a situation where his actions were restricted by someone or something else than the rules he set upon himself,” said Gonzalez.
The. 19th century Professor Joachim Wilhelm Franz Philipp von Holtzendorff said of the Ten Commandments, “The most universal and most popular moral law is found in the Bible. The Ten Commandments represent the Constitution of the civilized world.”
These laws are the basis for our Constitutional documents. They include:
THE RULE OF LAW, a uniquely Jewish concept now our 14th Amendment.
MAJORITY RULE, where majorities decided the law amongst the scholars.
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM, based on free will, where Jews were required to follow the Torah, and non-Jews were traditionally viewed as being free to follow their own religious beliefs.
FAIR TRAIL, where their was a division of courts from highest to lesser to lowest. There was also a right to bail and trails were done in public.
CRUEL AND UNUSUAL PUNISHMENT, which included the rule that once a sentence has been served the person was accepted back into the community.
Our Declaration of Independence speaks of these rights and how to secure them as well as what must be done if any form of government becomes destructive of these ends.
Dr. Gonzalez spoke in more depth about each of the above and concluded that “Without Judaism AND Christianity there are no civil rights, there is no religious freedom, there are no constitutional guarantees, there is no republic. Without Judaism AND Christianity there is no United Sates of America.”
To read of more of Dr. Gonzalez’s writings and views visit www.thefederalistpages.com. He can be reached at 941-408-3024 or at thefederalistpages@gmail.com to engage him as a speaker.
HAII’s (Heartland American-Israeli Initiative) mission is “to support vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
HAII will hold two more Spring luncheons held at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring. You can order lunch off Chicane’s special HAII menu, meet new friends and hear compelling and timely presentations guaranteed to make you think.
Wednesday, April 14 at 11:45 a.m. the Jewish concept of “Tikkum Olam — repairing the world, will be presented most practically by Judy Spiegel, Executive Director of the area Humane Society.
Wednesday, May 12 beginning at 11:45 a.m., Laurie Cardozo Moore will speak on “Proclaiming Justice to the Nations.” Moore is an avowed and passionate researcher of the U.S. Constitution and Civics history. She received a “wake up call” upon discovering anti-American and anti-Judeo Christian content in her children’s textbooks. She is globally respected as the “go to’ voice in the battle for the ideological, social, moral and civic mind of America’s next generation. If you have never attended an HAII luncheon, Moore’s presentation is a “do not miss” event.