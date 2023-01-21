SEBRING — The Living Body of Christ hosted the inaugural Dr. MLK Jr. Black-Tie Dinner & Gala on Sunday, Jan. 15. The theme of the night was “Honoring the Dream” and was held at the Island View Restaurant & Pub.
The dinner and gala was a sold out event. The attendees were dressed to the nines and enjoyed speakers, an awards portion and entertainment. Local dignitaries included Sebring Mayor John Shoop, City Manager Scott Noethlich and City Councilwoman Terry Mendel.
Living Body of Christ’s Pastor Anthony Powell Sr. opened the night with an invocation. The Mistress of Ceremony was Elder Sarah Sholtz, who did much of the evening’s announcements.
Ti’Keyria Taylor performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing, also known as the “Black National Anthem.” The hymn was originally written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson in 1900. The NAACP shows Johnson’s brother would compose the music.
Sister Tracey Blackstock sang a favorite song of Dr. King’s, “His Eye is on the Sparrow.” The lyrics were written in 1905 by Civilla D. Martin and the music was composed by Charles H. Gabriel. The inspiration for the lyrics came from Matthew 6:26 in the Bible.
“Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they” BibleGateway New International Version.
Sholtz introduced keynote speaker Dr. Patricia Hauser, who pastors the New Direction Ministry in Tampa. She gave an inspirational talk on “The Dream” and avoiding the pitfalls in life.
A highlight of the night was the Living Body of Christ’s “Making a Difference in 2022” awards presented by Dr. Bobbi Smith Powell. Dr. Smith Powell is the co-pastor for Living Body of Christ church. The countywide award went to Dana Hurlburt and his wife Betty. The Sebring award was presented to Robert Saffold Jr. The Avon Park award was awarded to Tikia Robertson. The Lake Placid award went to Teddy Callahan while an Honorable Mention was presented to Robert Duncan for his service to Sebring.
“The night is everything I wanted it to be,” Smith Powell said.
She said she believed they did honor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream.
“The funds raised will assist in providing showers, hygiene kits, snack packs for less fortunate individuals from various locations throughout the county,” Smith Powell said. “Also, a scholarship has been started in order to assist local high school seniors who intend to further their education after graduation. Our first scholarships will be for the 2024 school year. ”
Smith Powell said they kept the inaugural event intimate because of space but will expand the next event to host 150 people at the Island View Restaurant & Pub.
Next year’s Dr. MLK Jr. Black-Tie Dinner & Gala is already on the books for Jan. 14. There will be no tickets sold after Jan. 7. For more information, call Smith Powell at 863-451-2230.