Lake Placid schools share a mascot – a green dragon. They also share a motto: “We are ... one Dragon.” Nowhere is that motto lived out better than at the Lake Placid Middle School’s Dragon’s Den where students can get necessities for free – no questions asked.
The Dragon’s Den was born out of a necessity as teachers and staff were noticing students were going without ... without school supplies, without hygiene items and most importantly without food. The Dragon’s Den was started just after Hurricane Irma came through the Town of Murals and left most without power.
Food was donated to the Genesis Center for residents and members of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid’s congregation to cook hot meals in the days of the storm’s aftermath. For many, it was the only hot meal they would have daily – storm or not. Many of those fed were students of the local schools and their families. Near the end of Irma’s aftermath, Katie Wilson, a dragon mom and FPC LP member, told her friend and LPMS ESE para professional and guidance resource Michael Ridgeway they ought to give the rest of the food to the schools in case the kids got hungry.
“That’s how it got started,” Ridgeway said.
He said he was unaware just how big the need for food was in the schools. Being in youth ministry, Ridgeway connected with others to send food home with students on the weekends to help families.
From those humble beginnings of storing the food in Ridgeway’s classroom, the initiative has grown.
“This is my calling,” Ridgeway said. Food is a major part of the mission but other needs have been identified as well. Wilson and others collect feminine hygiene products in discreet makeup bags. Of course, there is a need for all manner of toiletries for the young men as well. LPMS teacher Sam McFee deals with the hygiene products although she also helps Ridgeway ready the food for the kids.
McFee, who got engaged to Ridgeway over the weekend, was surprised to see the boys have more donations than the young ladies do. They can always use more body wash and 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioners. McFee is very generous with the toiletries as she knows many children split their time between moms and dads or parents and grandparents.
McFee said she likes to put stickers and items with inspirational messages in their packs.
While the all the students in Highlands County have free breakfasts and lunches available to them, evening and weekends some students and their families struggle with food insecurity.
“Mr. Ridgeway is from Lake Placid,” McFee said. “He wants families taken care of. He’s not going to turn anyone away. We can help with weekly food or food for the weekend. We help the family, not just the student.”
McFee said food and toiletries are usually given to the students in reusable cinch-style backpacks so others do not know what is in them. “We are very, very careful about how we call them for food,” Ridgeway said. “We don’t want them to be embarrassed.”
McFee and Ridgeway spent a lot of time shopping and putting away the groceries together. He said he tries to get things kids don’t have to cook in case they don’t know how to cook or there is only a microwave. Kids love ramen noodles and ravioli, making things easier, said Ridgeway.
“We have some high school interns who help us pack weekend bags, or kids from clubs and the National Honor Society help us,” McFee said.
The holidays are a very busy time for Dragon’s Den. Each Thanksgiving and Christmas, they prepare food boxes for 50-60 families. Everything from turkeys and hams to potatoes and stuffing, it is provided. This year, even more families may need help with the hike in grocery prices from inflation.
Shoes and clothing are given to some students who are in need. Showers can be arranged for students who do not have one available. Some kids have come to school in dirty clothing and have been given clean clothes and had theirs washed while school was in session.
Guidance counselors, teachers and staff all work together to ensure those who need help are on the radar. Although the Dragon’s Den is at LPMS, they will help others when possible. They will be working with Alecia Cheshire at Lake Placid High School.
“We want to help families, that’s what it’s all about,” Ridgeway said. “This is where God has called me.”
Many Lake Placid businesses and organizations have help by donating food or funds to the Den. The Noon Rotary Club recently gave the Den a $1,200 check, The Elks and Woman’s Club, Trinity Lutheran and The Ministry Center in Sebring have all generously donated.
Ridgeway and McFee said they will be working with people at the high school as they are looking to have their own den. After all, the kids who leave LPMS will be headed to LPHS from there. The idea is to help local families.
“They know we are here,” McFee said.
“This is a passion for Mr. Ridgeway,” she said. “He doesn’t do it for recognition,”
McFee also said Lake Placid is a great community and the Dragon’s Den wouldn’t exist without the residents.
Anyone who wants to donate clothing or food can do so at LPMS’ s office at 201 S. Tangerine Ave. or call 863-699-5030 and leave a message for Ridgeway to set up a pick up.