Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Hot. High 93F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.