With a wave of their hands and the shout of a command, the drum majors brought the Sebring High School Marching Band to attention.
SHS Drum Majors Ruth Fleurimond and Kailyn Brown kept the band organized and structured during their Friday night, Aug. 11, performance at the Food Truck Band Bash at Firemen’s Field in Sebring. This was the first appearance in the school year for the band.
This was also the first appearance for Ruth to be in front of the group conducting them as a drum major. Ruth, a junior, is the cadet drum major learning the ropes so she can take command next year. She plays saxophone, cymbals and the glockenspiel.
Kailyn, a junior, serves as the senior drum major and led the band last year. She plays the clarinet.
“It is really fun being a drum major and being a leader of the band,” Kailyn said. “It takes courage to be up there conducting.”
Kailyn plans to continue her music career after high school and go to Florida State University in Tallahassee. Her goal is to be an elementary music teacher.
Ruth has her sights set on first going to South Florida State College in Avon Park to study nursing. She wants to become a registered nurse and work in an intensive care unit for two years before furthering her education in medical school.
“I want to be a family physician,” Ruth said. “I like caring for people.”
She is following in her mother’s footsteps who also works in the nursing field.
For now, the two young ladies have their focus on keeping tempo for the band as they march into a great season with their new Band Director Josh Vaughn. They both are eager to strut their stuff on the field tonight at the first home football game to show the community what the Spirit of Sebring Marching Band has to offer.