AVON PARK — The varied works of DS Reif are on exhibit at the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) gallery for the month of September. An artist reception was held there on Saturday, Sept. 10.
This monthly event is usually held on the first Saturday of the month from noon to 2 p.m., but was moved to the second Saturday due to the Labor Day holiday weekend. As always, the receptions are open to the public and there is no cost to attend. You’re able to meet and greet the artist while you enjoy browsing the exhibit.
Reif was raised in West Virginia in the 1950s and grew up with a deep appreciation for the natural creations around him as a boy in the forested hills.
“As business conditions changed, my father sought employment elsewhere with several moves taking us then to southern Illinois.”
He later moved to the Ozarks and opened Osage Pottery Works. He operated the business for 20 years before switching to jewelry making in 1999.
“In 2009 I began to concentrate on evolving a unique and lively painting style based on early American expressionism.”
The exhibit showcases a variety of different techniques. He has several early works from 2010 of what he calls “whimsical people.”
“I also like to do Florida landscapes in oil pastel. Here on the ridge you can see beautiful subject matter; it’s like a savannah. The live oaks, vibrant colors, silhouettes and beautiful sunsets are striking. It’s a great backdrop for strong forms.
“I did ‘Cumulous Cloud Towers’ with the rain underneath. On the side are dead trees from a fire. Not everyone sees these things.”
Reif also uses oil sticks which are paint in a stick form. There is no brush work and allows more free flowing curvilinear lines.
Another technique he uses is pixilation which provides a dramatic silhouette for a focal point in a painting.
Reif also creates what he calls visionary pictures. A definite stand-out is one of Christ titled ‘Crossing the Kidron.’
“He’s crossing the brook (Kidron) and knows what’s coming. I wanted to show that he is resigned to that happening.”
He explained about American and German expressionism. American is from the late 19th century and is often overlooked. German expressionism is post-war dark and shocking.
“Marsden Hartley is my hero. His art is lively, hopeful and colorful. I try to create my art based on the works of Hartley and Milton Avery so they are hopeful, emotional and expansive.”
Reif and his wife Annie have been full-time professional artists since 1981. They have worked in stoneware, lamp-glass, silversmithing, lapidary and other mediums.
“The artistic process is one aspect of the art business, but equally important is the ability to sell what you create.”
They collaborated and sold work at the top festivals from Pensacola to Miami.
“We changed mediums when necessary to meet economic conditions. We were shut down with no income for two years due to COVID.”
What is expressionism to an artist?
“What is it that I don’t see? This is what happens in your heart, not just what the eye can see.”
The HCA Gallery is in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. Main Street. They are open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Its website is at www.heartlandculturalalliance.org/.