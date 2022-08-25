SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County held their Suffragette Tea on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Emanuel Church of Christ in Sebring.
“This is a very special celebration of women being able to vote,” said Linda Moffitt. “In August of 1920 the 19th amendment was signed into law.
“In August 1965 President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights amendment which allowed Black women to vote. It wasn’t until 1985 when indigenous, Latino and Asian women could also vote.”
The 19th Amendment reads: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
Ladies, and as well as some gentlemen, attended the tea. Ladies were dressed up with pretty sundresses, sparkly sandals and some with flowered hats. Guitar music and vocals were provided by Dan Smith.
Several people got up to dance including Pat Henderson and Linda and Rich Moffitt. Smith’s music was lively and fun.
Guests could choose from a variety of different teas including strawberry, mint, green, citrus fruit and others. There were small cucumber tea sandwiches, deviled eggs, turkey roll-ups as well as scones and cream puffs.
Five women told the heart-felt stories of suffragettes they represented.
“The vote is the emblem of your equality, the guarantee of your liberty!” said Kathy Helmer as suffragette Victoria Woodhull. “Women suffered agony of soul which you can never comprehend. The vote is a power, a weapon of defense, a prayer.”
“Women said during the suffragette times they were beaten, force-fed, jailed and treated like criminals,” said Moffitt. “The 19th amendment was the result of the hard work and dedication to the cause by these women.”
Millie Grime related some stories of how women were treated in the home when they were working for the vote.
“Women should be more concerned with domestic affairs in the home rather than bother with politics outside of the home.
“A vote for women is a vote for constant agonizing nagging. Let women pray and men work.”
While these excerpts are comical to us now, they spoke of the real struggle in those times when women were so devalued and had no real worth.
After each story the guests sang a few lines of a song along with the chorus of “Oh, dear, what can the matter be? Women are wanting the vote!”
While old and new friends visited with each other, the winners were announced for the silent auction and the raffle prizes.
The tea was held in the fellowship hall at Emanuel Church of Christ, Rev. George Miller’s church. He was present, interacting with the ladies and having a nice afternoon with his friends in the community.
The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County meets on the fourth Saturday of the month at their office at 4216 Sebring Parkway in Sebring.