Shane and Sherri Eason have made it their mission to bring back traditions to downtown Avon Park.
The Easons, who now live in Sebring, formed Heartland Helping Hands Inc. in 2021 which is a non-profit organization. Shane serves as president while Sherri serves as vice president of Heartland Helping Hands Inc. Their mission is to help veterans in need with food, vision, dental care and other medical expenses that are not commonly provided by the Veterans Administration. Although their mission is to help veterans, their compassion is to bring life back to downtown Avon Park.
“We want to get people inspired to stay in downtown Avon Park,” Sherri said.
Shane’s drive to revitalize downtown Avon Park comes from his family. His father, the late Doug Eason, was a former Avon Park City Councilman and worked at South Florida Community College where he coordinated the Elderhostel Program. This was a learning program conceived to combine not-for-credit classes with inexpensive lodging for older adults.
They always wanted to help revitalize downtown Avon Park by bringing activities, but the mayor of Avon Park said “we need to be a 501 ©3 organization,” Sherri said. “We needed to develop a mission statement. Since I am a veteran, I have noticed there is no vision or dental coverage for veterans.”
At this point, Sherri said they are not raising enough money from the events to financially help a veteran yet but that is their ultimate goal. Everything is still in the infancy stages.
“That’s our focus when we get more help and raise more money, we will begin helping veterans on a case by case situation,” Sherri said.
She worked with her husband in forming a board of directors for their non-profit organization who then set out to revitalize Avon Park the way they knew it when they grew up there. The organization started in 2021 and took 10 months to get up and running with Halloween being the first event in 2022. They first organized the Avon Park Halloween Festival and then the next day hosted the Lake Placid Halloween Festival.
“We collected 600 pounds of candy in donation boxes,” Sherri said. “McPhails Auto Sales donated $300 worth of candy. We had candy everywhere and stuffed hundreds of individual bags for the kids by ourselves.”
To compliment the Avon Park Chamber’s Christmas Parade, Heartland Helping Hands designed the Avon Park Christmas On The Mall event to run prior to the parade. Sherri joined Shirley Johnson at the holiday event to play Christmas music and serve as parade announcers. Heartland Heling Hands served up food, fun and Christmas music before the parade started. They also decorated the gazebo for the lighting ceremony and had the Grinch available for photos with hundreds of kids participating. Avon Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the Christmas Parade.
The next event for the Easons to tackle was the Springpalooza, locally known as the Mall Festival which had been in existence for more than 40 years in Avon Park. Prior to 2016, the Mall Festival had stretched along the mile-long Mall median in downtown Avon Park featuring vendors, food, activities and entertainment. It was renamed to Springtime on the Mall and in 2016 relocated to Donaldson Park to be renamed Springtime In The Park.
“Our first year was successful and we have had several people contact us to want to help out next year,” Sherri said. “We have people requesting to see the pancake breakfast return and the Mall Race along with the Bed Races. We are working on those events.”
Heartland Helping Hands also initiated a Firecracker Festival to coincide with the firework celebration on July 4 in Donaldson Park. The group hosted a daylong event featuring vendors, games, entertainment, water activities and food. Sherri has already said that due to the heat in July, they will condense the event to run just prior to the fireworks.
The Easons are looking for volunteers to serve on their board of directors as well as to help with the events that they organize. They can be reached at HeartlandHelping HandsInc@gmail.com or check out the website at www.HeartlandHelpingHands.org.
Family historyShane’s parents, Doug and Nadine Eason, first moved their family to Frostproof but later relocated to Avon Park in 1985. Shane has three younger brothers. Shane attended Avon Park schools and graduated from Avon Park High School in 1992.
Sherri moved to Avon Park in 1978 when she was 4 years old when her father went to work at the Avon Park Correctional Institute as a business manager. He was there for 15 years and she attended Avon Park schools and later graduating from Avon Park High School in 1993. She was adopted Cy and Lana Doane to be raised with their other five children.
She worked every summer and even volunteered at the age of 12 at the public library where she met Shane, who was 13 at that time.
“He was the first boy to ever kiss me on the cheek,” Sherri said.
Although their childhood romance never developed, they still “ogled over each other,” Sherri said. She married another man at a young age and moved out of the area but later divorced. After a difficult divorce, she reunited with her childhood sweetheart Shane who also went through a divorce. He coaxed her to move back to Avon Park where they later married on Dec. 20, 2020.
“Shane saved me,” Sherri said about the love of her life. “I was losing who I was and he saved me from the darkness.”
She served in the U.S. Army as a signal corps network engineer for eight years enlisting in 1997. She has two adult children – one boy, one girl. Shane has a 16-year-old daughter and lost his son who was killed in a motorcycle accident.
Although Sherri had to declare disability because of her severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), she does not sit still. In addition to their non-profit organization, she started her own business doing 3D design work. Shane works in sales at Bill Jarrett Ford.
Their roots remain deep in Avon Park even though they live in Sebring. Both remain very active with the Avon Park City Council and Avon Park Chamber of Commerce.
“We want to wake up Main Street to get more businesses here,” Shane said. “We want to get more people inspired about the city to stay in the downtown area.”