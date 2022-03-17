Stoner Car Care Racing fielded by Automatic Racing driver Rob Ecklin Jr. will be the first to tell you that he and driving partner Ramin Abdolvahab are unlikely to be the fastest tandem in the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120. But in terms of getting out there and doing the one thing you love doing, Ecklin and Abdolvahab are winners many times over.
Both are pretty successful in their real jobs — Ecklin is the president of Stoner Car Care Company and Abdolvahab is a neurosurgeon — and both have a passion for racing.
“We love to race when we can, but we’re never out there as much as we’d like to be,” Ecklin said. “We’ve got our own responsibilities here at home.”
Ecklin said being busy a work is a good thing, as it helps make racing possible, but it can be difficult to try and juggle a busy work schedule when the races are approaching.
“I will say it’s always a balancing act,” he said. “There are times I have stuff going on at work and there’s a race coming up. And I feel a little bit, I wouldn’t say guilty, but a little bit torn, going to the track. But once I get my head into the race weekend it’s like, ‘I love being here. I wish I could do more of it.’”
There is some serious talent in the Michelin Pilot Challenge series and that can make it difficult for the amateur drivers to compete, so IMSA introduced the Bronze Cup award, which is for the GS class teams who run two bronze drivers, such as Ecklin and Abdolvahab. The pair is in a definite minority of teams who run two non-pro drivers, so the Bronze Cup will give them a chance to compete against other teams without pros.
“While we’re competitive it’s it’s tough to run with some of those guys out there on a consistent basis,” Ecklin said. “This year, they they’ve given us our own class, if you will, the bronze-bronze class. And we do believe we can be competitive in that.”
The Michelin Pilot Challenge was designed to be a stepping stone to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but the line has been blurred a little bit, with many drivers hopping back and forth between the two. While there may be some grumbling, Ecklin believes it’s great to see some of the drivers who compete in MPC.
“If somebody wants to bring a (Bill) Auberlen in and pay the ticket and help get to the front, that’s surely their objective and their choice,” he said. “It makes it tough for us as as the vocational racecar driver, if you will. But to have some people with that skill coming in and running in our series — that’s kind of special too. So for me personally, I’m not bothered by it. I like to learn from it.”
The Michelin Pilot Challenge is growing in popularity, with many fans having their favorite teams and drivers. Ecklin said one reason for the growing popularity is that MPC is a competitive, production-based series, something you see less and less these days. The cars are ones people can relate to, having seen them outside of the race track.
The GT4 cars in the GS class are harder to drive than the GT3 cars in the WeatherTech series and require a bit more driver input, which Ecklin said is another one of the great things about MPC.
“It is a little more demanding on the driver,” he said. “It’s challenging, it’s rewarding.”
Ecklin said it will be great to have the fans back in full force at Sebring.
“There’s a lot of energy in the cars and racing and so forth, but then the fans bring in another layer and level of energy and appreciation,” he said. “I know that they look forward to intermingling with the cars and the drivers and the teams and I know the fan walk is always popular. But to get back in some normalcy is just really, really nice.”
Ecklin was grateful to those who will be in attendance and he and Abdolvahab hope to see you there.
“We always appreciate fans at the track,” he said. “Come by and see us on fan walk or otherwise, we do like to engage with the fans as much as possible. And Automatic Racing has been at this a long time, so surely they have brand recognition at the track as well. We just we look forward to a nice weekend Sebring.”