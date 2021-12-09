FORT MYERS — Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique experience await you nightly from 5:30- 9 p.m. at Thomas Edison’s and Henry Ford’s 20-acre winter estate in Fort Myers. The light show continues until January 2, 2022.
Plan a morning and/or afternoon touring the estates, Edison’s winter laboratory, his swimming pool, guest house, gardens and be captivated by the panoramic view he had on the shores of the Caloosahatchee River. Then stay for the spectacular evening light show. There is a discount if you purchase tickets for both and they can be purchased online.
Edison first visited Fort Myers in 1885. He was eager to find a warm escape from the cold winters of his New Jersey home. The rest is literally “history.” He fitted his winter home with 13 “electroller” lighting fixtures. A steam-powered dynamic located in the 1886 laboratory generated direct current for the site.
A guest house next door to Thomas and Mina’s Seminole Lodge was owned by his business friend Esra Gilliland. After a business dispute he purchased Gilliland’s home next door. It became a guest house eventually purchased by Edison’s friend Henry Ford.
Famous visitors frequented the property including Harvey Firestone, Herbert Hoover, and the Forbes, Colgate and Kellogg families. The Philadelphia Athletics (now in Oakland) Major League Baseball team visited the estate during the 1927 Spring Training season.
Henry Ford came to Florida in 1914 to go camping with his friend Edison. Two years later he purchased the guest house for $20,000. He, his wife Clara and son Edsel visited often but in 1945 he sold it to a local resident for the same price he paid for it.
History comes alive as you stroll through the estate, walk on the many porches, visit the lily pond, moonlight garden, swimming pool and laboratory. You will imagine the ideas percolating in Edison’s mind back then as you look into his study. You will view a photo of Edison rocking in his chair on the porch. You can then stand on the exact spot and almost feel his presence.
The estate was opened in 1947 and is one of the most visited historic home sites in America. It is opened daily from 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. (9 p.m. until January 2). There is ample parting off 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. You can visit www.edisonfordwinterestates.org or call 239-334-7419 for more detailed information.
In the gift shoppe you can purchase a book of the many quotes attributed to both Ford and Edison. Some of Edison’s are ”I never did a day’s work in my life, it was all fun.” “Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration.” “Baseball is the greatest of American games.”
With a visit to the Edison & Ford Estates you could add yourself to this famous Thomas Edison quote foretelling the future, “There is only one Fort Myers, and 90 million people are going to find it out.” He said that March 25, 1914 when the entire population of America was 90 million and Fort Myers had about 300 residents.
In a usual year over 220,000 guests stand in awe of the homes, breathe in the fragrance of the gardens, stand before the banyan tree planted in the 1920’s with a canopy of almost an acre. You’ll be mesmerized by the 1,093 (singly or jointly) patented inventions that came out of Edison’s productive mind. This monument honoring the best in American ingenuity must be on your bucket list!
The evening light show will get you into the Christmas spirit. Bring the kids and step back into the time electric light bulbs took the place of candles, the automobile replaced the horse and buggy, movies went from silent to talking, and Fort Myers became a winter getaway for millions.
It’s a great trip!