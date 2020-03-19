LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge No. 2661 held the second party for the Ridge Area Arc group on Thursday, March 12. They arrived at 11 a.m. at our lodge. Our members had the hall decorated, food and drinks ready and we greeted them in to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
From the minute they came in and the music started, they danced to the music of “Howling at the Moon” by Jim Lind. Our members danced, served them lunch and gave them goody bags to take home with them. It was a fun afternoon.
This is all made possible by grants through our Elks National Foundation. With these grants, our Lodge provided a Halloween theme party in October and then this month a St. Patrick’s fun day for Arc.
Another grant that our Lodge received provided car seats to those families who could not afford them partnering with the Lake Placid Police Department. Another grant helped us to provide “all seasoned coats” to many children and we distributed them at the Lake Placid Library to promote education.
Our local Lodges have available many grants to be used in our communities to help the less fortunate. We plan to repeat these projects next year and apply for more grants to help our community.