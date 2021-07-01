SEBRING — The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks requires that each lodge have a formal observance of Flag Day.
The Sebring Lodge #1529 presented a beautiful ritual of the eight different American flags from the year of 1776 Pine Tree Flag to the present day 50-star flag. Sebring’s Boy Scout Troop #846 carried the flags in.
Participating were First Class Ronnie McMahon, Tenderfoot Jeremiah Stone, and Scout Cameron Beach, Troop Leader Bob Diefendorf (15 years as a Scout Leader), and Leader Mike Morse (former Life Scout). The Lodge treated the troop family to dinner prior to the ceremony.
Sebring Elks Loyal Knight Diane Morse was pleased to experience this event with her grandson, Jeremiah and son, Mike. Two troop members, Jeremiah and Cameron also participated in a Drug Awareness presentation given by the Lodge Drug Awareness Chairperson, Judy Hanson PER.