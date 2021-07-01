Elks support summer theater camp

Sebring Elks Lodge #1529 supports the Highlands Lakeside Summer Theatre Institute by presenting them with a check in the amount of $3,500 received from the ENF Beacon Grant. Jim Mason PDDGER and Judy Hanson PER presented the check to the Camp Directors/Instructors Christi Hagen, Tracy Schuknecht, and Laura Wade. The Sebring Elks have been the sponsor of this camp for eight years and have seen the growth from 17 campers to this year’s 68. The campers, aged from 9 to 20 years old, presented the musical “Legally Blonde Jr.”