Creative entrepreneur and independent artist, Emily E. Finke, continues to blaze a trail in the entertainment industry with recent success at the International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA) Music Awards held in Atlanta, Georgia, this past weekend. Winning Music Video of the Year (bronze) for her latest original single, “Maybe,” Finke’s prodigious enterprises continue to receive high praise wherever she goes.
The now two-time award-winning music video was released in early March of this year following the release of the single. Finke starred in as well as produced, directed, and edited the video, which was shot on location at the Circle Theatre in Sebring and the Historical Society Depot Museum in Finke’s hometown of Lake Placid, with the help of her crew: Director of Photography — Ashley Finke and Production Assistants — Amy Finke, Gene Goodwin, and Roberto Jiminez.
Created with the soul of early 20th century pop, the range of classical training, the inspiration of her Christian faith, and the ingenuity of an indie creative, “Maybe” takes the listener on an emotional journey of discovery to a place where “…dreams aren’t always what they seem.” “Maybe” is available worldwide on all streaming and downloading platforms and the music video is available to watch on Finke’s YouTube channel.
Finke was deeply honored to be among this year’s nominees for the ISSA Music Awards and was blown away to receive an award for her music video.
“All praise and honor goes to God,” she said in her acceptance speech, “because, without Him, none of this would be possible.” She elaborated on her win on social media, “I am blown away to actually be taking an award home with me. It is a tremendous honor! Just to have this experience of the fellowship of everyone who is a part of the ISSA community has made this trip so very worthwhile. The recognition of my work is just the cherry on top. God has blessed me more than I could have ever dreamed!”
The prestigious ISSA Music Awards show was held in Atlanta on Aug. 6, 2022, at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (home of the BMI Awards). Independent artists from over 20 countries attended the awards events which also included a pre party and after party held at the Wild Wing Café in Alpharetta, Georgia. Finke closed out the Atlanta festivities by performing her original song, “Maybe,” and fan favorite jazz standard, “It Had to Be You,” at the after party.
“This is only the beginning,” Finke stated. “There are still so many songs to be sung, stories to be told, and friends to be made. Today, that ﬁre inside burns a little bit brighter. I can’t wait to see what tomorrow holds!”
For more about Finke, visit her website at www.emilyeﬁnke.com, or find her on Facebook at facebook.com/emilyeﬁnke, on Instagram at instagram.com/emily_e_ﬁnke, or on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCB0xz1CYV BgDtoLj0nEWZ9g